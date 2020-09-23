Ultimate global travel contest: win year-long dream holiday at Kandima Maldives

Kandima Maldives, with its ‘Bring it On!’ spirit, has launched the ultimate Global Travel Contest – ‘365 days in Paradise’– in association with Condé Nast Traveller (India and Middle East).

The lucky winner will be able to live their dream life for one year in the Maldives at the game changing Kandima lifestyle resort, and it all starts just by uploading a photo!

Imagining a world with no limits, Kandima invites travel enthusiasts from all over the world to come and play and explore the endless possibilities of this once in a lifetime vacation experience!

In line with Kandima’s uplifting ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ campaign, the grand prize promises 365 sunrises, lip-smacking dining experiences, mesmerising Maldivian sunsets, kilometres of sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, oh-so-stylish selfies, refreshing snorkelling sessions, creative yoga and wellness workshops, soul stirring music beats or simply 365 relaxing beach walks.

This comes hot on the heels of the resort reopening for guests from September.

A 360° experience for 365 days

The contest is simple to enter – in just a few steps, contestants will be eligible to win this year-long dream vacation worth $150,000!

As part of this amazing prize the lucky winner will be able to bring along their companion and two children below 12 years of age to experience this once-in-a-lifetime journey at Kandima.

The winner will receive a full board stay at the gorgeous Kandima Sky Studio, complimentary unlimited round-trip domestic flight transfers to the resort, exclusive resort vouchers and loads of cool experiences to explore during their entire stay duration.

The winner can choose to stay at Kandima for 365 days in one go or visit as many times as they want during the one-year validity period.

How to enter

Kandima makes life simple and fun! The global travel contest is no different.

To enter, simply access the contest website at www.kandima.com/365daysinparadise and upload a creatively shot, original photo of yourself enjoying one of the key Kandima Ingredients: nature, sports and wellness, food, adventure or fun, and yay!, you are ready to roll!

Be sure to also post your entry on your social media and tag #KandimaMaldives #365DaysInParadise.

Entries close on October 8!

The top 15 shortlisted participants will enter the final round and submit a minute-long innovative video on, “How do you imagine your 365 days at Kandima Maldives”. This will be uploaded on the contest website and followed by public voting.

Entries for final phase close on October 20.

A panel of judges will select and announce the lucky winner on November 1, on the website and the social media channels of Kandima and Condé Nast Traveller (India and Middle East).

The winner can start to redeem their ‘365 days in Paradise’ holiday from as soon as November 15 onwards at the lush tropical playground of Kandima Maldives!

“We are delighted to announce the experience redefining ‘365 Days in Paradise’ contest,” Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication and Public Relations at Kandima, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“For us at Kandima, it’s part of the spirit that not only ties back to our brand promise, but also emphasises our goals to offer a spectrum of thoughtfully reimagined experiences to our guests. We are sure that with this once in a lifetime opportunity we will create a global marketing campaign to remember.”

Being a step ahead in addressing the new travel expectations, Kandima is where boredom simply does not exist, matching the customer’s expectations and helping them achieve their bucket list! The resort welcomes guests to rediscover an inspiring active lifestyle.

Kandima’s specially designed K’OnGuard programme closely manages all health, safety and service protocols, with a state-of-the-art medical clinic and international doctors to provide round the clock assistance on the island.

The resort inspires guests to live life to the absolute fullest with all safety guidelines intact and no compromise on the fun elements.