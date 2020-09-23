Sun Siyam Resorts unveils new brand identity heralding new era in crafting guest experiences

Sun Siyam Resorts are being rebranded under one uniform brand, Sun Siyam.

Sun Aqua and The Sun Siyam, the two brand labels operating under the Sun Siyam Resorts umbrella, have been changed to the new uniform brand identity.

The Sun Siyam Resorts collection currently operates four resorts in the Maldives and one in Sri Lanka: The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives, Sun Aqua Iru Veli Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah Sri Lanka.

Following the rebranding exercise, the resorts will operate as Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah.

In line with the renaming of the resorts collection, the group’s tour operating arm, will also carry the new identity; it has been renamed to Sun Siyam Travels.

Sun Siyam Resorts has also launched a brand-new website, www.sunsiyam.com, to reinforce and leverage the new brand identity.

The new website is clearly laid out, making it user-friendly and easy to navigate. Striking imagery and immersive video content enable visitors to the site to transport themselves to each distinctive property.

With a direct booking system, improved functionality, as well as easy access to essential information and enhanced content, the new website perfectly complements the Sun Siyam Resorts’ rebranding strategy.

Being owned and managed by a 100 per cent Maldivian company, the brand promise remains the same across all properties, while each property will maintain their own character, vibe and unique experiences evolving around the best of the destination, authentic culture and traditions.

“This is much more than a name change,” Deepak Booneady, the Group Director of Business Development, said.

“Sun Siyam makes great business sense. It is a new concept in crafting new experiences into the brand, which will provide a strong argument for us to attract more guests to our resorts. We have progressed from having no concept to having an inspiring one. That in turn will help us become recognisable to consumers as offering great value underpinned with truly amazing Maldivian hospitality. We are moving at an incredible pace, and I am happy we are able to move so swiftly, because now is the right moment.”

The new brand identity also comes just ahead of the opening of the group’s sixth property.

Siyam World, a brand new four-star deluxe resort located on a 54-hectare natural island in the northern Noonu atoll, will open its doors to guests for the first time this December.