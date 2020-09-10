End 2020 on a high at Kuredu Resort Maldives

After a year like none of us have experienced before, end 2020 on a high with a holiday at Kuredu Resort Maldives this December – the weather is usually great and the celebrations match!

Not only is there the festive season to look forward to with gala dinners full of indulgent foodie treats and entertainment to suit all tastes, but December is also the month of Kuredu’s birthday – the resort will be 32 years young this year and that means partying like only Kuredu knows how!

The team at Kuredu is currently creating their December programme and can’t spill the beans just yet but they’d love to see you this December, whether it be to celebrate the resort’s birthday, Christmas or to see in the New Year with hope and excitement of what 2021 will bring.

Your summer holiday plans may be lying in tatters but with travel becoming easier and more and more options opening up, you can enjoy an incredible winter in the Maldives by spending a holiday at one of the country’s best value for money resorts.

Now is a great time to drop a few hints along the lines of ‘a trip together would be so much nicer than an actual gift this year’!

Keep an eye on Kuredu’s Facebook page for the latest scoops on what will be happening at the resort this December.

Located on a 1,800 metre by 325 metre remote island in the northern atoll of Lhaviyani, Kuredu is accessible by a 35-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport. This 4.5-star resort has 383 rooms, including beach and water villas, making it the second largest resort in the Maldives.

The island boasts a dive and snorkel centre, a watersports centre, a spa, golf and tennis courses, a kids’ club, and an extensive choice of restaurants and bars. Kuredu guests can also dine in at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, located at the neighbouring Hurawalhi Maldives resort.

Kuredu Resort Maldives will begin welcoming guests from November 1. For bookings, please contact reservations@kuredu.com.