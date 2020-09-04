Mirihi Island Resort launches new website, app ahead of Sept 15 reopening

Mirihi Island Resort has launched a new website and app ahead of its anticipated reopening on September 15, in a bid to facilitate contactless guest experiences.

Totally revamped, with new images and videos, the new Mirihi website was launched on August 20.

“We are very hopeful that you will enjoy surfing through the pages on facilities and services available at our resort through this website,” an announcement read.

To deliver contactless service to guests during the current pandemic, the team at Mirihi has created a new mobile app. The Mirihi App can be used to explore the island, book activities, check-in and check-out and to stay up to date with Mirihi activities.

The app is now available to download from App Store and Google Play.

Mirihi is reopening with enhanced health and safety protocols and with a renewed commitment to the well-being of guests and the team.

“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we are committed to keeping our island a unique, safe and an intimate slice of paradise. A safe haven for our guests and colleagues, where everyone has confidence in our hygiene standards and our utmost care for their well-being,” an announcement read.

“We have reviewed our existing health and safety protocols and developed new standards. This in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocol is designed to ensure your safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out while our team delivers the unique Mirihi service we have been very proud of.”

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Mirihi is an intimate resort with only 37 rooms, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with friendly staff. Guests will immediately feel at ease in the safe and beautiful environment.

With sand covered floors throughout much of the hotel, guests can relax upon arrival where they will be encouraged to abandon their shoes and enjoy their stay barefoot with the powder-soft sand between their toes.

Travellers looking to socialise and meet like-minded people can book sunset sailing trips, whale shark safaris, diving trips, visits to local islands, sessions tasting the most comprehensive selection of fine rum in the whole of the Indian Ocean, and can enjoy complimentary weekly beach cinemas, board games, table tennis, football and more.

Alternatively, guests can enjoy some time away from it all in their private water or beach villa, on a secluded beach or while enjoying a pampering spa treatment.

For more information and queries, please contact Mirihi’s Guest Relations Manager Alexa Stoschek at grm@mirihi.com or the resort’s Reservations Manager Muhammad Shafeeu at reservation@mirihi.com.