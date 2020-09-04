Raffles Maldives unveils Royal Residence, Indian Ocean’s new island hideaway

At the southernmost reach of Maldives, in the remote and pristine atoll of Gaafu Alifu, the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has opened a private residence that is fit for royalty.

The Raffles Royal Residence occupies an unblemished stretch of the resort’s Beach Island and with six bedrooms, the villa is perfect for groups of friends gathering for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, as well as families who want to kick back and take things easy.

Stretching comfortably over 1,700 square metres and accommodating up to 15 guests, the Royal Residence’s heart is the three consecutive reception rooms that border its 40-metre pool and look towards the property’s private beach.

Whether savouring a fully catered barbecue, enjoying a boisterous pool party or simply admiring unimpeded views of another mesmerising sunset, everything the property offers can be enjoyed in absolute exclusivity.

With interiors conceived by Singapore-based design firm BLINK, the Royal Residence melds Raffles’ respect for tradition and timeless elegance with Maldives’ unique maritime beauty and relaxed, restorative approach to luxury.

Raffles’ distinct colonial style is seen in the property’s striped monsoon blinds and louvered doors — the signature grey-blue shade visible throughout was in fact created especially for the Royal Residence and the resort more generally.

The Royal Residence Butler is available at any time of day or night to facilitate private boat trips, hearty feet-in-the-sand meals under the shimmer of flickering tiki lights at barbecue restaurant The Firepit, or indulgent treatments at the resort’s overwater spa.

Of course, with so much space entirely and solely at their disposal, guests might simply while away days without leaving the Royal Residence at all.

Spa treatments can also be arranged on site; Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s team of Children’s Butlers can be enlisted to entertain younger visitors; and a multitude of special events, from surprise birthday parties to decadent anniversary dinners, can be happily facilitated. Up to 24 guests can gather for a show-stopping meal to remember in the villa’s kitchen and dining room.

Overlooking the lagoon and with its private bar stocked with rare spirits and the finest cigars, the expansive roof terrace works just as well as an intimate eyrie for evening sundowners as it does for morning yoga sessions sound-tracked by gently lapping waves.

Shaded by palm trees and flanked by silken sands, the Raffles Royal Residence makes an incomparable retreat for groups who, for just a while, want to leave the real world behind entirely.

Set on the southern tip of the Maldives in the remote and pristine Gaafu Alif Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers two unique private experiences: the Beach Island Experience and the Overwater Island Experience.

A palm tree-peppered private island, the Beach Island Experience comprises a collection of beach villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, the Overwater Island Experience — a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot — completes the resort. With its vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar, it provides unparalleled luxury to those who dream of a life spent on the water.

Together, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo boasts an exquisite collection of island villas and ocean villas with private pools, three restaurants, a scenic cocktail bar and an array of facilities and activities to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

The facilities include an award-winning luxury spa, overwater fitness centre, yoga programmes, water sports, private dining options, 24-hour butler and private chef service, along with snorkelling and diving at its finest. The resort’s PADI-certified dive centre offers adventures through the wonders of some of most breath-taking coral reefs in the world.

The Raffles Royal Residence will be available for stays from October 1, when the resort reopens to guests. For more information on Raffles Maldives Meradhoo please visit www.rafflesmaldives.com. For reservations, please email reservations.maldives@raffles.com or call +960 6828800.