Virgin Atlantic, eyeing approval of rescue deal, restarts more routes

LONDON (Reuters) – Virgin Atlantic will resume flying to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Lagos from London in September as travel restrictions ease, the airline said on Tuesday, as it eyes the completion of its restructuring plan.

Virgin Atlantic is seeking court approval for a rescue deal on Wednesday after creditors overwhelmingly backed the deal last week.

The airline, which has already restarted flights to New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Barbados and Miami, said further routes would be added throughout 2020.

