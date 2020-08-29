Power couple Shakira, Gerard enjoy post-lockdown family vacation in Maldives

Football star Gerard Piqué and multi-award-winning singer Shakira are enjoying an idyllic family vacation with their children in Maldives.

The Colombian singer and the Barcelona star have been sharing with their millions of fans on social networks details of the unforgettable days they have been spending with their children Milan and Sasha in Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort.

The visit comes days after reports emerged that Piqué was considering leaving Barcelona.

Barca were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on August 16.

Piqué and Shakira first met in the spring of 2010, when he appeared in the music video for Shakira’s song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira gave birth to the couple’s first son Milan on January 22, 2013 in Barcelona, where the family had taken up residence. Their second son Sasha was born on January 29, 2015.

Forbes listed Shakira and Piqué in their list of “World’s Most Powerful Couples”.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has seen a host of high-profile visitors yearning for a getaway after months of lockdown in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Nestled among white sands and crystal blue waters, the elegant Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is within close proximity to Velana International Airport, a mere 45 minutes by luxury yacht.

Set in a tropical paradise, the resort’s 119 all-pool Beach, Reef and Overwater villas are scattered across three inter-linking islands.

Guests can discover indulgent choices from 11 celebrated dining venues. Dine among the treetops at Terra while enjoying spectacular views of the ocean and horizon, and bask in the magnificent sunset from Amber, the resort’s signature bar – it is a gastronomical experience to remember.

The endless list of activities ensures that all generations are catered for. Unwind in one of ten luxurious spa treatment villas, explore the ocean’s incredible marine life or traverse the island’s dazzling white sand beaches by bicycle or on foot. Journey on your own personal wellness path and connect with your being at Waldorf Astoria Spa.

For the ultimate in luxury, the True Waldorf Service also offers personal concierges for those seeking a truly relaxing and refreshing escape.