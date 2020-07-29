Centara unveils new offer with discounts, free half-board meals

Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering promotional packages at its hotels and resorts in select destinations, including the Maldives.

The Stronger Together offer includes free half-board dining for stays of four nights or more. Global travellers can book now for stays anytime before March 31, 2021, with free modification and cancellation.

Under the offer, rates at the Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives start from $520 and $420 per night, respectively.

The Stronger Together offer is available to all new and existing members of Centara’s loyalty programme, CentaraThe1.

Centara, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, makes travel to the Maldives more accessible and appealing with a choice of two distinctive resorts. Each one caters to different needs but both offer the experience of one of the world’s most incredible natural holiday destinations.

Surrounded by the blue ocean of the South Ari Atoll and distinctive with its timbered walkways and colonial-style buildings, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a luxury, once-in-a-lifetime barefoot paradise with a palm-fringed beach and shimmering lagoon that offers the perfect island holiday for everyone.

With 112 spacious villas set overwater and suites blending harmoniously with the natural setting, the island has a wealth of activities and superb facilities that make this an ideal hideaway for couples and honeymooners, or a fun-filled destination for families.

There are exceptional opportunities to discover the exotic life of Maldives underwater, with a house reef that is a kaleidoscope of colour for snorkelers, a shipwreck dive site just off the island and easy access to some of the most famous dive sites in the world.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives is an adults-only resort, with no one under the age of 12 years accommodated on the island. Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from the main Velana International Airport, the resort has 140 villas. Flexibility in dining plans is provided with the choice of half-board plus or all-inclusive programmes.

Both Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives will reopen from August.