Have a staycation in ‘superlative’ UK, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the “superlative” United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.

“I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation – this country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places for holidays,” Johnson told reporters. “I am certainly going to be doing that.”

“Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that is completely a matter for them and I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places – peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday. That is certainly what I will be doing.”

Reporting and photo: Reuters