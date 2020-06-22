Hilton CleanStay brings new standard of cleanliness worldwide

Hilton has begun a worldwide roll-out of a new programme to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection to all of its properties across all brands.

Hilton CleanStay, created in collaboration with Lysol and Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic, includes new procedures to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay starting this summer.

Hilton and RB have expanded this partnership to support the global portfolio of hotels and the trusted RB family of products will be used in multiple markets around the world.

“For more than a century, our top priority has been the safety and security of our guests and Team Members. As the hospitality industry evolves to address travellers’ changing expectations – especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – Hilton CleanStay is the latest evolution of our commitment to providing the peace of mind and confidence our guests need to travel freely, while protecting our Team Members,” Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Though our hospitality may look different in the short term, around the world we are eager to welcome our guests once more and create the unforgettable experiences they have come to expect from Hilton.”

On June 15, Hilton guests began seeing changes in some hotels around the world, with Hilton CleanStay to be implemented across Hilton’s 18 brands by mid-July.

From check-in to check-out

Even before they travel, guests will find a new landing page at Hilton.com/cleanstay which will detail what they can expect during their stay. In addition, property websites will be updated to indicate that the new cleaning protocols and procedures have been implemented.

Guests who desire a contactless arrival experience can check-in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check-out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. This option is available at more than 4,700 participating Hilton properties worldwide for guests who book direct via the Honors app or at Hilton.com.

For guests who prefer a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place directing guests on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way.

The first point of contact with the guest room will be with the Hilton CleanStay room seal, placed on the door upon being thoroughly cleaned. The room will have extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas – light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more.

Guest rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between guests. Housekeeping service during a guest stay will be based upon guest preference, recognising that some guests may not want staff entering their room. Additional amenities such as linens and toiletries will be available upon request, delivered in protective packaging and placed at the guest room door.

There will be increased frequency of cleaning public areas. For instance, fitness centres may be closed for cleaning multiple times daily. Equipment will be properly adjusted and placed to enable physical distancing, and the number of guests in the centre may be limited. Pool and pool areas will be cleaned frequently throughout the day, and physical distancing measures will be in place. Stations with hand sanitiser and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the property at primary entrances and in key high traffic areas.

In hotel restaurants, tables and chairs will be spaced to ensure proper physical distancing. Biodegradable, disposable dishes/utensils will be available upon request. During breakfast, restaurants will offer a range of options including grab and go, pre-plated covered items, à la carte and assisted service. When ordering room service where it is provided, guests will experience contactless delivery, with orders and single-use serviceware placed outside their guest room door.

The upcoming Hilton EventReady with CleanStay programme will set a new standard for meetings and events at Hilton. This programme will deliver cleanliness, flexibility, safe and socially responsible solutions, along with creative food and beverage, the latest technology and sustainable practices. With a dedicated focus on health and wellness, the event experience from planning to execution is backed by Hilton’s world-class hospitality with responsive service from dedicated team members.

Since the initial announcement of the partnership, RB has worked with Hilton to deploy plans for global execution of Hilton CleanStay. In the United States and Canada, Hilton CleanStay will be implemented using Lysol products and the programme will be referred to as Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. While Lysol and Dettol will be the most prominently used products in countries where Hilton has properties, other RB brands will also be used, including Sagrotan in Germany and Napisan in Italy.

The scientific expertise of RB is second-to-none and the use of its products assures consumers around the world of a safer stay. According to recent findings of a study published by the American Journal of Infection Control, the active ingredients in Dettol and Lysol are effective in breaking the chain of infection of Covid-19.

“Protecting people from illness is core to RB and our global germ prevention portfolio,” Rahul Kadyan, EVP, North America, Hygiene/Home at RB, said.

“Our brands are built on trust, scientific efficacy and our desire to educate consumers around the world to help break the chain of infection. This is an ideal partnership for RB to help drive the highest standards in hygiene and give consumers confidence to enjoy the Hilton experience.”

Throughout the development of Hilton CleanStay, Mayo Clinic has offered their medical expertise to advise Hilton on training methods, cleaning protocols and quality assurance. Additionally, Mayo Clinic has advised on new technologies and methods from the healthcare industry that can benefit the cleanliness and disinfection programmes at Hilton hotels.

“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” Stacey Rizza, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist, said.

“We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is honoured to work with Hilton staff and to advise them on the programme protocol and training.”

Elements of Hilton CleanStay will greet guests from the moment they enter the hotel and will be present throughout every aspect of the experience, ensuring the well-being of guests and team members without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

As a part of Hilton’s new standard of hotel cleanliness and sanitisation, training was designed to ensure all team members are aware of the steps they can take to keep themselves and others healthy while at work. During a stay, guests may encounter team members using creative ways to welcome them and demonstrate their hospitality while wearing protective equipment and staying respectful of physical distance.

In Maldives, Hilton currently runs the award-winning Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. SAii Lagoon Maldives is also part of the independent Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio.