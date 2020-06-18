Velaa Private Island Maldives: a safe haven in Indian Ocean

Nestled in the Indian Ocean, surrounded by pristine blue waters, Velaa Private Island is a safe haven away from it all and the ideal choice for those looking for a leisure break in total privacy and seclusion once the travel restrictions are lifted.

The Maldives will be reopening once again to international travellers and there cannot be a better destination to relax and get away from it all during the current Covid-19 situation.

From July, visitors can land at Maafaru International Airport in their private jet and be whisked away on Velaa’s luxury yacht to one of the world’s finest private islands. This is physical isolation at its most luxurious and most pleasurable!

The luxury resort comprises 47 private villas — 18 of which are built over the water and one of which is accessible only by boat, making it feel even more isolated.

Large families looking for a private secluded residential experience should choose one of the four Velaa Private Residences.

With four bedrooms accommodating up to 10 guests, a rarity in the Maldives, the Velaa Private Residences offer stylish contemporary design with 1,350sqm of private interior and exterior area, inclusive of two terraces, large pool, private beach, outdoor lounge and cinema, private spa and plenty of space for each member of the family to relax.

Secluded on a pristine private beach, the carefully curated interiors deliver comfort and space for all members of the party.

Venture beyond the villa and enjoy the most extensive programme of activities in the Maldives: jet-skiing, windsurfing and pedal-boating, as well as hydro flight toys and scuba-diving in the resort’s own dive centre.

Explore the marine environment in a mini submarine or an underwater drone that allows you to make short films of the flora and fauna, which are among the most diverse in the Maldives.

Golfers will be pleased to know that Velaa Private Island offers one of the few golf courses in the Maldives. The Velaa Golf Academy by Olazábal has been created in collaboration with the golfing legend and features a stunning golf course and academy.

Velaa Spa is a wellness sanctuary that curates personalised beauty and wellness experiences. The luxury island prides itself in pioneering some of the most innovative beauty and wellness treatments in the world such as the Cloud 9 relaxation facility.

Velaa Private Island is the ideal destination for the whole family to relax keeping their minds at rest that they are in the safest of surroundings while creating exceptional memories to last a lifetime.