International News Travel

Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports

21 views June 13, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German airline group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to offer coronavirus tests at airports in Frankfurt and Munich, a spokesman said on Friday.

The tests would be conducted through partnering test centres and be available by early July, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report in German weekly Der Spiegel.

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting and photo: Reuters

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

BA, easyJet and Ryanair fight British quarantine with legal action
Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages
A (cancelled) plane, train and automobile: European travel in a pandemic
Kanuhura Maldives enhances safety procedures for post-coronavirus travel
Canada to mandate temperature checks for airline passengers, Trudeau says
Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House