Lufthansa to offer coronavirus testing at German airports

BERLIN (Reuters) – German airline group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) plans to offer coronavirus tests at airports in Frankfurt and Munich, a spokesman said on Friday.

The tests would be conducted through partnering test centres and be available by early July, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report in German weekly Der Spiegel.

Lufthansa last week pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a 9 billion euro state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting and photo: Reuters