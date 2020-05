Maldives travel associations distribute over 15k meals to poor in coronavirus shelters

More than 15,000 meals have been provided to the needy that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Maldives, under an initiative launched by a group of local travel associations.

The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) and the National Boating Association of Maldives (NBAM) kicked off the joint initiative at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to provide food to at least 500 locals and expatriates in government-run shelters.

“The collaborative work has shown an outstanding example of community support, whilst continuing to expand and increase the number of deliveries. This service will go on until the end of Ramadan,” a joint statement issued Tuesday read.

The meals are prepared by Salsa Catering, a major catering company in the country.

Coca-Cola Maldives and Manta Air are already supporting the initiative, and MATATO and NBAM hope that others will join the initiative.

Interested donors can join the scheme and support the cause by calling (+960) 7771893 or directly making contributions to the following bank accounts:

Bank of Maldives account: MATATO RELIEF FUND – 7730000319650 (MVR), 7730000319651 (USD)

Commercial Bank of Maldives account: MATATO COVID FUND – 1602011842 (MVR), 1602011846 (USD)

MATATO and NBAM are non-profits that represent the majority of local travel agents and liveaboards. They advocate for greater benefit of tourism to local communities and local businesses.

The associations have been in constant dialogue with relevant authorities regarding the challenges pose by the global pandemic, in order to find solutions together.

The coronavirus outbreak has hit the Maldivian economy hard, as travel restrictions and other preventive measures affect the country’s lucrative tourism industry, which contributes the bulk of the island nation’s state revenue and foreign reserves.

Before the pandemic, the government had been bullish about tourism prospects, targeting two million, high-spending holidaymakers this year after last year’s record 1.7 million.

However, tourist arrivals saw a year-over-year decline of 22.8 per cent in the first 10 days of March. Officials say the number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives could drop by half in 2020.

All international airlines have suspended scheduled operations to the Maldives, as the island nation enforced a blanket suspension of on-arrival visa in late March in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before the visa suspension, the Maldives had closed its borders to arrivals from some of the worst-hit countries, including mainland China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, Spain, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Visitors from three regions of Germany (Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg), two regions of France (Île-de-France and Grand Est) and two regions of South Korea were also banned from entering the country.

All direct flights to and from China, Italy, South Korea and Iran were also cancelled.

Cruise ships and foreign yachts were also banned from docking at any of the country’s ports.

With arrival numbers falling and the visa suspension in effect, several resorts across the Maldives had been closed.

Tourism has been the bedrock of the Maldives’ economic success. The $5 billion-dollar economy grew by 6.7 per cent in 2018 with tourism generating 60 per cent of foreign income.

However, the government is at present projecting a possible 13 per cent economic contraction this year — an estimated $778 million hit.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 904.

Three deaths have been reported and 32 have made full recoveries. Five remain in intensive care.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration has allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks have also been shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital have been asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands is also in effect.