SATA launches expert-led virtual forum on coronavirus tourism challenges

A weekly virtual forum to discuss the challenges faced by South Asia’s tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic has been launched.

The South Asian Digital Travel Conversation is organised by the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) to discuss and create awareness about the challenges being faced in the travel trade and hospitality industry of region.

The conversation has been purposefully designed as a series, spread across multiple episodes of 45 minutes each.

Each episode will highlight a specific topic, and industry professionals will be sharing their voice based on factual data.

The conversation will be guided by a moderator who will ask questions based on the topic of the day, and the guests will share their views and experiences.

The show will be webcast via mainstream social media channels every Saturday at 1130 GMT.

The first episode, set to air this Saturday, will be moderated by SATA Vice President Suraj Khan. The episode will focus on reviving South Asian travel trade.

The speakers for the first episode are:

Rajeev Kohli: former president, Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE)

Thoyyib Mohamed: Managing Director, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC)

Puneet Dutta, General Manager at Amari Galle, Onyx Hospitality

Launched in 2016 by Maldives based event management company Highrise, SATA has been endorsed by all the major regional tourism authorities and organisations.

SATA is the first ever regional travel awards endorsed by multi-national associations, providing the tourism sector of the South Asian region with recognition towards their facilities and service excellence. It aims to encourage and raise service standards in the region’s tourism industry.

Over the past four years, the SATA gala had been held twice in Sri Lanka, and once each in the Maldives and India.

SATA 2020 is to be held in the Maldives later this year.