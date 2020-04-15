Emirates simplifies coronavirus travel waiver policies

Emirates has updated its coronavirus travel waiver policies into one simplified approach for rebooking and refunds on tickets issued in all its global markets.

As a part of this revamped travel system, the Dubai-based carrier is offering three options:

Keep the ticket: All Emirates tickets booked before May 31 for travel up to August 31 will be automatically extended for 760 days. Customers holding such tickets can rebook when they decide to travel again. Their ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same Emirates destination or to another city within the same Emirates region with no fees for changes.

Get a travel voucher: Travel vouchers are valid for one year from date of issue and can be extended for a second year. Customers can use for any Emirates product or service, thereby availing it to offset charges for flights to any destination in any cabin class, or other services.

Refund: Those who have decided to keep their ticket or the travel voucher can also apply for a refund, if they are unable to travel.

Get access to the above-given options by filling this form or visit emirates.com.

“The travel and airline industry have complicated rulebooks for how fares, re-bookings or refunds are applied, which also differ depending on market regulation. We understand that explaining and unravelling all of that is confusing and frustrating for customers. The Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented for everyone, and we’d like to thank our customers and trade partners for their patience, understanding and support as we worked through this period to ensure our policies are not only customer-friendly but also in line with regulatory requirements.

“We sincerely hope that our customers will choose to rebook and fly with us again at a later time, and that is why we’re offering up to two years validity on their current tickets, or travel vouchers which can be redeemed for any Emirates product or service. Any fees for making a change to the tickets will be waived for tickets issued till 31 May 2020 for travel up to 31 August 2020. However, if they would still like to opt for a refund, we will process that. We would just like to seek our customers’ understanding that refunds will take time as we have a significant backlog to manage.”

For more information, or to apply for any of the above options, customers can visit emirates.com. Customers who have booked through their travel agents should contact their agents for assistance – the same waiver policies will apply.