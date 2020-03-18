Innahura Maldives Resort introduces pizza, wine delivery service

The relaxed vibe and beautiful setting of Innahura Maldives Resort make it the perfect destination for those wanting a care-free holiday in the Maldives. The resort works hard to make your stay as easy and relaxing as possible and are always working on ways to improve your experience.

With that in mind, guests at Innahura can now enjoy island delivery to their room.

Freshly made pizzas, which can be ordered by phone or from Ohlu bar, available from 4-11pm, are made with the freshest ingredients by the resort’s talented team. The pizza delivery service is perfect for those who fancy something a little different for a night-in, or perhaps wanting to offer the kids a treat whilst you head to the spa.

Guests can also enjoy wine delivery service, ideal for those in villa night-caps or just to enjoy as you watch the sunset from your deck.

What’s more, combining the wine and pizza delivery service will see you save 25 per cent on the total bill.

Located in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, Innahura boasts 78 Beach Bungalows complemented by an overwater bar, main bar and a wholesome buffet style beachfront restaurant. A getaway for the unpretentious and fun loving, whether young or naturally young at heart. The 78 bungalows that line the island’s beach are perfect for honeymooners, families planning a long overdue get-together, and anyone who fancies a week or two living the good, easy life with as much or as little to do as one’s heart desires.

The wonderful thing about Innahura is that its riches don’t end with beaches – plenty of events and activities are at your fingertips, all with a Maldivian twist to them. Appreciate this beautiful country, its culture and its people through authentic experiences and spontaneous moments.

‘Here, Life is Easy’, Innahura’s approach is a cost-effective option for travellers to the Maldives who want a laid-back holiday. A fun and easy atmosphere with a touch of local Maldivian flavours and minimal fuss encapsulates Innahura’s approach to getaways and the resorts purposefully crafted all-inclusive approach, AI Easy. The AI Easy programme is an affordable package which guests can enhance with additional purchases at any time with their favourite drinks, snacks, experiences and activities.