Facial guru Teresa Tarmey launches first resort studio at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru

In a sensational skincare coup, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has partnered with facialist to the stars Teresa Tarmey to launch her first resort-based facial studio.

One of the world’s most influential skincare experts, Tarmey’s holistic approach, gravity-reversing skills and 22 years of experience draw an enviable following of international A-list clients to her clinics in London and New York.

Having undergone rigorous training in London, Landaa’s senior therapists Nimade ‘Lastri’ Sulastri and Karma Wangzom are now certified to bring Tarmey’s pioneering skin-rejuvenating facials to The Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat, recently named “Most Meaningful Experience” in the Condé Nast Traveller Spa Awards 2020.

Tarmey’s signature facial – The Ultimate TT – is a 75-minute skin-transforming treat, combining a light lactic peel (with no downtime); blackhead extraction and milia removal (if required); highly effective radio frequency for skin tightening and sculpting; and cryotherapy to de-puff and lift. Advanced LED technology replaces the use of a mask to really brighten the skin with results that last. The treatment ends with a relaxing and highly effective lifting massage.

“Teresa’s approach is perfectly aligned with The Spa & Ayurvedic Retreat’s ongoing quest for holistic innovation. We’re thrilled to offer guests such transformational treatments, delivered by highly skilled and heartfelt therapists, right in the heart of Landaa’s tranquil island surroundings,” Regional Director of Spa Luisa Anderson was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Dubbed “the super facialist” by Vogue and one of the “best facials in London” by Harper’s Bazaar, Tarmey’s Signature Facial incorporates every element the skin needs to glow with immediate and lasting effect.

Her London and New York clinics are the go-to holistic skincare havens for supermodels and A-List actresses, who describe her treatments as “second to none” (Sienna Miller, Vogue) and “amazing” (Josephine Skriver, Elle), with Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne also firm fans (Vogue; Porter).

Skincare aficionados also swear by Tarmey’s 12-week at home programme for total transformation: power-packed products including a lactic acid toner, silicon masks, hyaluronic acid gel and stainless steel Cryo Ball.

Combining innovation, wellness and conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a 44-acre, 103-villa wonderland in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — a 30-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

Its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa lies to the south: an enchanting garden island complete with Island Spa sea sanctuary and Tropicsurf coaches and guides. It features 96 thatched beach and water accommodations constructed by local craftsmen using indigenous materials and techniques to reflect a true sense of the Maldives.

The luxury catamaran Four Seasons Explorer connects the two properties via three, four and seven-night cruises, plus private leisure, surf and manta ray charters.

The latest addition to the Maldives collection, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll opened in 2016 as the group’s first exclusive-use private island: off limits to everyone else, limitless to the guests.

To experience The Ultimate TT in an island paradise, contact the Central Reservations Department at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com