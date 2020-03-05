EachforEqual, Jumeirah Vittaveli to celebrate Intl Women’s Day

Following this year’s theme of the International Women’s Day, #EachForEqual, Jumeirah Vittaveli is set to celebrate the success of all the talented women around the world with a host of special activities on offer for everyone.

All female in house guests will have the opportunity to start and end their day with complimentary sunrise and sunset yoga on the beach led by our master yoga guru. With views out over the infinite ocean, traditional yoga poses will aid in balancing body and mind, whilst freeing your mind to focus on your inner self.

If not with yoga, female guests can start the day with a little sweet surprise when they visit Samsara in the morning – next to a wide range of classic and healthy breakfast dishes, a little gift will be welcoming them for this special day.

For further culinary delights, the resort’s team of creative chefs will be teaching interested guests how to use an Indian Tandoor oven, at a cooking class that will be offered to female guests on complimentary basis and take place at the award winning Swarna restaurant.

After enjoying complimentary sundowner cocktails for women only at retro-chic bar B4R whilst lazily lounging in a daybed or overwater hammock and admiring the orange and pink hues of a Maldivian sunset in the sky, guests will be entertained by local singer Fa’thu who will perform during dinner at Samsara beach. Fa’thu has been making music since she was a child and has become one of the most notable artists in Maldives today.

With a traditional Maldivian welcome and more activities to fill your days with than you can dream of, Jumeirah Vittaveli is the perfect place for all the family to speed things up or slow things down. Land and water-based activities include the destination’s first ice rink, a PADI Dive base, water sports centre, Talise Spa, six restaurants and bars, a wine library, an overwater lounge, an underground whisky and chocolate salon and a cigar lounge.