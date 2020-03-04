W Maldives collaborates with Mazu Resortwear to create shorts out of recycled plastic bottles

Iconic Hong Kong resortwear label and W Maldives designs limited edition collection inspired by the team’s commitment to save the ocean.

W Maldives is making sustainability fashionable. The iconic chic resort has partnered with cutting-edge Hong Kong men’s swimwear label Mazu Resortwear to create two exclusive prints with a bold message in mind. Made out of 12 salvaged plastic bottles, the swimwear is stealing the scene in style. Always going further, the team at W Maldives have committed to doing their part in making this island paradise brighter – from infinite excursions that take you into the blue to self-care at AWAY® Spa, cocktails and cuisines to set the stage for whatever you want whenever you want it.

Escape to W Maldives, a luxury 5-star private island resort setting the stage to fuel guests’ lust for life where the private island playground seeks exclusivity and appreciation of a lifestyle brand that flirt with one’s senses. The playful personality of the island sparks boundless days above and beneath the ocean. With ongoing initiatives to a greener life the team at W Maldives continue to eliminate single use plastic, the usage of paper around the resort and initiating monthly dive against debris days together with guests to protect and keep the beautiful house reef alive.

The electrifying palette of blue and purple reflect the unique, vibrant and daring personality of the W brand remixed with island vibes. “It is a privilege to work with a brand that shares the same passion for saving the ocean. By breaking down single use plastics we are able to create iconic designs while ” said Adam Raby, founder and CEO of Mazu Resortwear who has been working with W Hotels since 2019. This custom design for W Maldives will be available in the W Store on the island from February 2020. With a strong belief in fashion to show stop, style seekers will be able to choose between a solid blue wash or a tropical magnetic design to leave you resort ready.

“Sustainability continues to be a hot topic as we continue to create the awareness as a team to live greener. Together with Mazu Resortwear we are making sustainability fashionable, fun and igniting a vital message!” said General Manager, Anuj Sharma. Go ahead show off in swimwear made out of recycled plastic bottles. In need of a great gift, we have you covered so you can amplify your stay in the sun. Limited quantities of these eye-catching shorts available so wrap it up and live it up!