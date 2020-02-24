Faarufushi Maldives commits to sustainability, one glass bottle at a time

Faarufushi Maldives has begun operating its own potable drinking water plant, as part of the resort’s efforts to eliminate single use plastic water bottles on the island.

The potable drinking water is bottled on the island using specially designed water filtration system that produces fresh water from desalinated ocean water.

The bottling plant can produce up to 400 litres of still and sparkling water, which is then served in customised reusable glass bottles for guests.

“With the move to producing our own drinking water, we expect to save almost 72,000 plastic bottles each year and provide a positive environmental, social and economic impact and importantly, offset carbon emissions from resort activities,” Jean-Marc Michel, General Manager of Faarufushi Maldives, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Generating our own water saves on importing tons of bottled water each year. It greatly reduces the number of plastic and glass bottles we need to dispose of, in a country that is still working on refining its recycling capabilities but committed to show major improvements in the near future. We are happily helping to improve the carbon foot print in our destination.”

Faarufushi, opened only less than a year ago, strives to continuously promote environmental sustainability since the very beginning. In addition to its move to glass water bottles, the resort has also been using paper straws since the opening.

Beach and lagoon clean up activities are held regularly amongst the team and educational marine biology presentations are conducted for local schools in the nearby islands to create awareness and community engagement in the cause.

The resort is also proud to support local communities, as most of the purchases of fish and produce are from local fishermen and farmers.

The in-house filtered, purified premium bottled water has already proved extremely popular with hotel guests well aware of the urgent need to reduce plastic waste and its carbon footprint.

Faarufushi Maldives is located at the northern part of Raa atoll and can be reached by a 40-minute scenic flight from Velana International Airport.

Small coral island, big time beauty; all the things you want from a luxury Maldives resort – turquoise lagoon, white sand beaches, discreet service. With 80 retreats by the beach and overwater havens, Faarufushi impresses with its contemporary architecture and minimalistic design that blends with nature.

Divers and snorkelers alike can enjoy an abundant house reef teeming with marine life. Culinary enthusiasts may savour cuisines from creative fusion to traditional favourites. Each of the five dining and drinking venues come with scene-stealing views. The six uniquely-designed treetop treatment rooms at Nika Spa are perfect for ultimate relaxation.

Nearly every experience at the resort is infuse with an element of sea view and a design that blends in with nature. Preserving the natural vegetation and beauty of the resort has been meticulously thought through during the design and conception of the resort.

Faarufushi is one of the few Maldives resorts, which is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.