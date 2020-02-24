Vishen Mootoo appointed sales, marketing director for Olhuveli Maldives

Sun Siyam Resorts has appointed Vishen Mootoo as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Olhuveli Beach & Spa Maldives.

With over 15 years’ experience building his career in the field of sales and marketing, Vishen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. He has been associated with leading brands such as Sun Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, The Small Maldives Island Co. (Amilla Fushi and Finolhu Maldives), and most recently at VARU by Atmosphere.

Taking up the position of Director of Sales and Marketing for Olhuveli, Vishen will oversee relationships with key partners, develop sales growth strategies, and will be actively involved in marketing the much enhanced four-star deluxe property.

The resort has undergone major changes with an increase in room inventory and support facilities, creating a well sought after diamond all-inclusive resort with affordable luxury in mind.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Sun Siyam Resorts. As a passionate hotelier, my aim is to build a stronger presence in the international platform. Another great project to be associated with and working closely with all our partners worldwide, I am enthusiastic to take on this role and good times are ahead of us all,” Vishen was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Passionate, results driven and consistent, Vishen is multi-lingual; in addition to his native Mauritian Creole, he is proficient in French and German.

“We are confident that with his impressive experience we will be able to achieve great results. He will be supported by the resort sales and marketing team, along with head office business development,” the statement issued by Sun Siyam Resorts read.

Set in the turquoise heart of the Indian Ocean that is the Maldives, Olhuveli is situated at the tip of South Male Atoll, accessible by a 45-minute exhilarating speedboat transfer from the main Velana International Airport.

Beautifully designed villas line the powder white sand beach of the island or stand over its turquoise lagoon, fusing modern flair with traditional architecture. It is truly a place where mind and body can relax, the senses can be invigorated and spirit will feel soothed.

At Olhuveli, a myriad of facilities and leisure activities is provided to suit all needs and desires. The Sun Spa boast eight secluded and private spa pavilions along with steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy, a spa boutique as well as a beauty salon. The PADI/SSI diamond dive centre is fully equipped to serve even the most professional diver with a multi-lingual team of experienced and friendly instructors. A wide range of water sports are also available including kite surfing as well as varieties of land sports and off-island excursions for a well deserved break.

The resort has been recently expanded, with the addition of is own private Dream Island. This little island, which connects to the main island of Olhuveli by a walkway bridge, is home to a collection of brand new Grand Water Villas and Grand Water Villas with Pools. A dedicated overwater spa, buffet restaurant, a la carte grill restaurant, bar, swimming pool and conference centre complete the Dream Island offering.

Olhuveli is part of local resort chain Sun Siyam Resorts, which has a portfolio of boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka. In addition to Olhuveli, the group runs The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives, Sun Aqua Vilu Reef Maldives as well as the newly opened Sun Aqua Iru Veli in the Maldives, and Sun Aqua Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.