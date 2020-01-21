Maldives launches outdoor destination promotion campaign in Italy

Maldives has launched an outdoor brand visibility campaign in Italy to promote the destination.

In a statement, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) said the campaign aims to promote the Maldives as one of the most desirable tourist destinations for the Italian market.

During this major campaign, 350 screens at 14 different airports in Italy will display the beauty of Maldives through video advertisements.

Italy’s renowned travel agency Alpitour, which caters to the highest number of Italian tourists visiting the Maldives, will also showcase the beauty of Maldives through window displays at its 2,000 agency offices across Italy.

A tram service in Milan, the second largest city of Italy, will also be wrapped with photos of the most unique experiences for tourists in Maldives. The advertisements on the tram, which caters to all the major tourist attractions in Milan, will be displayed for three months.

“MMPRC will continue marketing campaigns focusing Italy in 2020,” the statement issued by the country’s official tourism promotion body read.

“In this regard, MMPRC will participate in two major tourism fairs, and organise press, influencer and celebrity familiarisation trips along with joint campaigns with travel agencies including online campaigns and outdoor campaigns.”

Italy is the oldest and one of the most important source markets to Maldives tourism.

By the end of 2019, a total of 136,343 tourists from Italy visited the Maldives — an increase of 29.5 per cent compared to 2018. Italy is ranked as the third largest market to the Maldives in terms of arrivals.