Kanuhura Maldives to host NYE celebrations with renowned saxophonist Ellie Sax

New Year’s Eve always seems to hold so much promise, but for many, it’s often nothing more than a total disappointment. It’s “meant” to be a celebration of things past and wonderful opportunities and experiences still to come, but, ultimately, there’s a lot of pressure on it to be the best night of the year.

Now, when was the last time you had a truly fantastic or memorable New Year’s Eve?

The good news is, this year, you could actually have the New Year’s Eve of your dreams — end off 2019 by indulging in a trip of a lifetime and have the most enviable New Year’s Eve ever at the magical gypset paradise of Kanuhura in the Maldives.

Situated in the Lhaviyani atoll in the heart of the destination, the pristine island of Kanuhura offers guests a sublime mix of excellent service, sublime experience, luxury comforts and chic, gypsy-esque design elements in the most outstanding tropical surrounds.

Here, along the golden shores of Kanuhura and the glittering cyan waters, you can enjoy an unforgettable festive season, with a “cruise ship” party on December 31, that will guide you into 2020 in style to the sounds of some very special music. This New Year’s Eve, Ellie Sax and Harry Lewis Meredith will be gracing the picture-perfect shores of Kanuhura to set the tone for an evening to remember.

Mitigate the chance for another New Year’s Eve let down and spend the last night of the decade at Kanuhura listening to the phenomenal sounds of Ellie Sax. Here’s what you need to know about this sublime performer.

She’s an esteemed saxophonist

Ellie is not just any musician, she’s a highly trained and talented saxophonist. Having graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England — and winning a few awards in the process — this now A-list performer can play everything from chilled beachside music to upbeat tunes to go with lively DJ tracks — she’s wonderfully versatile.

What’s especially exciting is that she will be performing on New Year’s Eve with her DJ husband, Harry, also known as Laser Boy Wonder. This is sure to be a performance to remember.

She’s performed at some of world’s most exclusive events

As a highly sought after saxophonist, Ellie has performed at some of the most exclusive events and parties around the world, not to mention high-end weddings!

She spent the year performing at Nikki Beach in Ibiza and Mallorca as well as in Italy, the UK, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, the Cote D’Azur, Sweden, Kenya, the US, the Maldives. She even played at the Ocean Beach SIN Sundays closing party in Ibiza.

She’s managed to travel the world, saxophone in hand, and delighting party-goers of every kind as she goes.

She’s worked with top artists

Being a Hedkandi artist, the UK-based record label owned by Ministry of Sound and known for their dance music compilations and specific artist albums, Ellie has been afforded the opportunity to play with other world-renowned artists and DJs from across the globe. From Alison Limerick, Karen Harding and Alesha Dixon to N Trance, Marvin Hulmes, Artful Dodger and Stonebridge and more.

By working with DJs and artists from all over, she has enhanced her live performances and amplified the dance music experience.

She’s not just a musician

Ellie has many titles: saxophonist, musician, blogger and influencer. She has an impressive following on both Instagram and Facebook and posts highlights of her life, travel experiences, glitzy performances and the beautiful people that are fortunate enough to enjoy them.

She’s known for her unique style

Ellie knows how to perform in style and has become increasingly well known for her incredible style; vivid colours, feathers, sequins, her iconic bejewelled hat and lots of sparkles. From her sensational talent and contagious energy to her amazing stage presence and glittering clothing, Ellie is sure to make your New Year’s Eve all the more special and unforgettable.

On December 31, don your cruise ship best, pick up a glass of champagne, dance barefoot on the beach and enjoy the fabulous live music and atmosphere set by Ellie under the Maldivan stars as you set sail into the new decade. This is bound to be a New Year’s Eve for the books.

Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Then book your spot at Kanuhura over the festive season and embrace a holiday of a lifetime.

Located at the heart of Lhaviyani atoll, one of the most spectacular Maldives atolls, Kanuhura is considered one of the most iconic barefoot beach resorts in the Indian Ocean. Part of the Mauritius-based hotel and leisure group Sun Resorts, Kanuhura hosted its first guest in 1999.

A USD42 million reimagining of the resort in 2016 has positioned it for the latest trend travellers have identified as Gypset; part gypsy in their drive for freedom and jetset, reflected in their wealth and craving for luxury living. The gypset muse of Kanuhura is Erin Wasson, famous top model and face representant of Maybelline.

The new rooms are luxury villas and suites with unusual elegance and furnished with natural materials with a touch of refinement and modernism. Whether you stay on the sunrise or sunset side of the island, you will be overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the sea. The water villas have a private terrace with private access to the lagoon.

With its eight restaurants and three bars, Kanuhura will make you discover various cuisines from all over the world such as Italy, Brazil and the Maldives. The chef also provides interactive cookery demonstrations. Those looking for tranquility and well-being will be able to visit Kokaa, the wellness and spa centre for a unique sensual experience uplifting body and mind.