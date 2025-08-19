News
Barceló Nasandhura Malé celebrates World Photography Day with #PortraitsAtNasandhura
Capture your best moments at Oivaru, Alimas Café, or B.Heaven rooftop for a chance to win exclusive prizes.
In celebration of World Photography Day on 19th August, Barceló Nasandhura Malé is inviting guests to showcase their creative flair with the launch of the #PortraitsAtNasandhura campaign.
Ongoing until 10th September 2025, guests who dine or unwind at Oivaru, Alimas Café, or the B.Heaven rooftop can capture their best portrait and share it on Instagram or Facebook – either on their feed or as a story – tagging Barceló Nasandhura and using the hashtag #PortraitsAtNasandhura for a chance to win indulgent prizes.
Two lucky winners will enjoy:
- A spa treatment for two at Wellness by Mandara
- A dinner for two at Oivaru
Whether it’s a relaxed coffee at Alimas Café, a golden-hour view from B.Heaven rooftop, or a luxurious meal at Oivaru, Barceló Nasandhura Malé offers the perfect backdrop for timeless portraits. The #PortraitsAtNasandhura campaign celebrates creativity, connection, and the beauty of the hotel’s spaces, inviting guests to capture moments they’ll cherish.
News
Unforgettable sunsets of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
The Maldives has been recognised among the world’s finest places to watch the sunset, securing a place in the global top ten in a recent study. It’s no surprise to those who have stood on the shores of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives as day turns to night. Here, the evening sky is never the same twice—sometimes ablaze in fiery gold and crimson, sometimes washed in gentle pinks and violets, thus making each sunset a one-of-a-kind masterpiece painted across the horizon.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests can join a sunset dolphin cruise, where the boat moves across calm waters as the horizon changes from gold to deep orange. Dolphins often appear in playful pods, leaping and spinning beside the dhoni. “It was like they knew they were part of the show,” one guest remarked, recalling a dolphin twirling mid-air as the sun touched the water. For those who prefer a quieter setting, a private dolphin-watching trip offers the same breathtaking display, but with the added privacy of having the experience all to yourself.
For those drawn to the water, two unforgettable experiences include shark watching and fishing. Out at sea, big game and sunset fishing bring a different kind of thrill. Time passes in quiet anticipation until the sudden burst of energy when a fish takes the bait, testing both skill and patience. Whether it’s the awe of spotting sharks or the satisfaction of a well-earned catch, these moments create a connection to the ocean that stays with you long after you return to shore.
As the evening transitions, sunset becomes part of the dining experience. Golden Hour by the Beach sets a private table at the shoreline, pairing the view with wine, a curated cheese platter, and a five-course menu. Dishes may include Maldivian reef fish with tropical salsa, grilled seafood, and a dark chocolate mousse with passionfruit coulis. “It felt like the meal and the sunset were choreographed together,” a couple shared, describing how dessert arrived just as the first stars appeared overhead.
The Luxury Sandbank Date takes the idea of sunset dining even further, where a six-course fine dining menu is served by a dedicated butler. Menu highlights include seared scallops, lobster thermidor, and vanilla panna cotta, all enjoyed with uninterrupted 360-degree views of the horizon as it shifts from vibrant hues to starlit skies.
When the sun finally sets, the setting remains magical. The overwater walkways are softly lit, the lagoon reflects the moonlight like a sheet of silver, and the night sky reveals an endless display of constellations. So breathtaking it feels unreal, yet every sound, colour, and moment is yours to experience – book now and reserve your stay today.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
An unparalleled gastronomic experience is set to unfold in the heart of the Indian Ocean as the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa announces a spectacular collaboration with celebrated Japanese Chef Fumio Yonezawa. On October 28, 2025, guests will be invited to A Taste of No Code, an intimate one-night-only dining experience that brings his artistry to the Maldives for the first time. This event marks the debut of the TARO Japanese Chef Series with JW Marriott Maldives, curated by TARO – a Japan-based luxury travel media partner renowned for showcasing Japan’s most exclusive cultural, culinary, and creative experiences to global audiences.
Chef Yonezawa, the visionary behind Tokyo’s acclaimed No Code, is known for reimagining Japanese cuisine through a deeply personal and instinctive lens. He began his career at Ebisu’s pioneering Trattoria Il Boccalone before becoming the first Japanese sous chef at the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York, where he trained under the eponymous master. In 2014, he returned to Japan as chef de cuisine for Jean-Georges Tokyo, and in 2022 launched No Code, a genre-defying Tokyo restaurant with no fixed menu, offering poetic, ever-evolving dining experiences rooted in seasonality and minimalism. With quiet confidence and bold creativity, Chef Yonezawa continues to shape the evolution of Japan’s fine dining scene. His signature Omakase style blends precision, innovation and sustainability, presenting gourmands a rare opportunity to savor his craft in the serene elegance of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
On October 28, guests are invited to experience his signature Omakase style in an intimate five-course wine pairing dinner at the resort’s Wine Room, located in the heart of Aailaa. Home to more than 300 labels and 1,620 bottles, the Wine Room features a meticulously curated selection of Old and New World wines. Here, Chef Yonezawa will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavors, showcasing dishes that features fresh, locally sourced tuna and premium Wagyu. Each thoughtfully crafted plate will serve as a chapter in his culinary story—a masterful testament to his worldly perspective and creative skill.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 26 to 30, 2025, for the bid winner and their guest. The experience begins with a JW Garden to Glass cocktail evening and an island-inspired welcome dinner with Chef Yonezawa. The journey’s highlight is his signature Omakase wine pairing dinner on October 27, personally presented by Chef Yonezawa in the Wine Room. The stay also includes two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation in the Maldives.
“During my training years in New York, I was captivated by the artistry of weaving Eastern essence into Western cuisine. From that moment, I knew I wanted to create dishes that told such a story,” says Chef Fumio Yonezawa. “I am incredibly excited to bring No Code philosophy to the JW Marriott Maldives, presenting imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight, in a location that is truly paradise.”
“This collaboration with the masterfully creative Chef Yonezawa and TARO reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each dish, and to experience the thoughtful hospitality that defines our brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
Members can bid for the once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments package from now until September 15, 2025 to discover modern Japanese gastronomy, world-class hospitality, and barefoot luxury, all in one extraordinary island escape.
Family
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
On 29 October 2025, as the world celebrates conscious living, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, invites families to embark on a journey of transformation, creativity, and renewal. Debuting on World Sustainability Day, The Nautilus introduces a new series of monthly sustainability workshops for families, developed by ecoBirdy, a like-minded innovator in circular design.
Earlier this year, The Nautilus introduced its sustainability partnership with ecoBirdy—an award-winning, family-run design brand renowned for its imaginative approach to socially and environmentally responsible design. Curated for Young Wonderers, this collaboration now deepens with immersive, hands-on workshops designed to blend creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.
Each workshop invites children and their families to discover the hidden potential in plastic waste. Through the guided storytelling of ecoBirdy’s “Journey to a New Life” based on real-world research, young minds trace the path of discarded toys—where they drift, how they degrade, and how they can be reimagined through the art of upcycling.
The storytelling soon turns into meaningful action. Children take part in a gentle beach clean-up, gathering plastic fragments from the island’s shores. Back at Young Wonderers, they sort, shred, and reshape reclaimed materials using the first recycling injection machine of its kind in the Maldives to craft a nautilus shell with a colourful swirl effect—created by ecoBirdy exclusively for The Nautilus. The final creation is The Nautilus Pendant, finished with locally-sourced Banyan Tree rope—a quiet, elegant symbol of transformation and mindful intent.
More than a creative activity, this experience is an invitation to rethink value, explore circularity, and return home with a keepsake that embodies care, consciousness, and creativity. Through this ongoing partnership with ecoBirdy, The Nautilus reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and conscious living—where even the smallest hands and gestures can leave a meaningful mark.
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website here.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
World-renowned healer Emilie Chanon joins Milaidhoo as visiting practitioner for journey of deep healing
-
Featured1 week ago
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils magical holiday celebrations
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives’ leading all-Inclusive resort for 2025: Lily Beach Resort & Spa
-
Drink1 week ago
Joos gets juicier: The Standard, Maldives unveils fresh new menu
-
Cooking1 week ago
Theme nights at Kula: The Standard, Maldives turns up the heat with gobal buffet glow-up
-
Featured1 week ago
Huvafen Fushi introduces soulful stays for rest, reconnection and renewal
-
Drink1 week ago
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
Gourmet pizza takes centre stage at COLOURS OF OBLU with Chef Marco Piccini