Barceló Nasandhura Malé celebrates World Photography Day with #PortraitsAtNasandhura

An unparalleled gastronomic experience is set to unfold in the heart of the Indian Ocean as the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa announces a spectacular collaboration with celebrated Japanese Chef Fumio Yonezawa. On October 28, 2025, guests will be invited to A Taste of No Code, an intimate one-night-only dining experience that brings his artistry to the Maldives for the first time. This event marks the debut of the TARO Japanese Chef Series with JW Marriott Maldives, curated by TARO – a Japan-based luxury travel media partner renowned for showcasing Japan’s most exclusive cultural, culinary, and creative experiences to global audiences.

Chef Yonezawa, the visionary behind Tokyo’s acclaimed No Code, is known for reimagining Japanese cuisine through a deeply personal and instinctive lens. He began his career at Ebisu’s pioneering Trattoria Il Boccalone before becoming the first Japanese sous chef at the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York, where he trained under the eponymous master. In 2014, he returned to Japan as chef de cuisine for Jean-Georges Tokyo, and in 2022 launched No Code, a genre-defying Tokyo restaurant with no fixed menu, offering poetic, ever-evolving dining experiences rooted in seasonality and minimalism. With quiet confidence and bold creativity, Chef Yonezawa continues to shape the evolution of Japan’s fine dining scene. His signature Omakase style blends precision, innovation and sustainability, presenting gourmands a rare opportunity to savor his craft in the serene elegance of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

On October 28, guests are invited to experience his signature Omakase style in an intimate five-course wine pairing dinner at the resort’s Wine Room, located in the heart of Aailaa. Home to more than 300 labels and 1,620 bottles, the Wine Room features a meticulously curated selection of Old and New World wines. Here, Chef Yonezawa will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavors, showcasing dishes that features fresh, locally sourced tuna and premium Wagyu. Each thoughtfully crafted plate will serve as a chapter in his culinary story—a masterful testament to his worldly perspective and creative skill.

As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 26 to 30, 2025, for the bid winner and their guest. The experience begins with a JW Garden to Glass cocktail evening and an island-inspired welcome dinner with Chef Yonezawa. The journey’s highlight is his signature Omakase wine pairing dinner on October 27, personally presented by Chef Yonezawa in the Wine Room. The stay also includes two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation in the Maldives.

“During my training years in New York, I was captivated by the artistry of weaving Eastern essence into Western cuisine. From that moment, I knew I wanted to create dishes that told such a story,” says Chef Fumio Yonezawa. “I am incredibly excited to bring No Code philosophy to the JW Marriott Maldives, presenting imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight, in a location that is truly paradise.”

“This collaboration with the masterfully creative Chef Yonezawa and TARO reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each dish, and to experience the thoughtful hospitality that defines our brand.”

Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.

Members can bid for the once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments package from now until September 15, 2025 to discover modern Japanese gastronomy, world-class hospitality, and barefoot luxury, all in one extraordinary island escape.