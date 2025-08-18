News
Unforgettable sunsets of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives
The Maldives has been recognised among the world’s finest places to watch the sunset, securing a place in the global top ten in a recent study. It’s no surprise to those who have stood on the shores of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives as day turns to night. Here, the evening sky is never the same twice—sometimes ablaze in fiery gold and crimson, sometimes washed in gentle pinks and violets, thus making each sunset a one-of-a-kind masterpiece painted across the horizon.
At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, guests can join a sunset dolphin cruise, where the boat moves across calm waters as the horizon changes from gold to deep orange. Dolphins often appear in playful pods, leaping and spinning beside the dhoni. “It was like they knew they were part of the show,” one guest remarked, recalling a dolphin twirling mid-air as the sun touched the water. For those who prefer a quieter setting, a private dolphin-watching trip offers the same breathtaking display, but with the added privacy of having the experience all to yourself.
For those drawn to the water, two unforgettable experiences include shark watching and fishing. Out at sea, big game and sunset fishing bring a different kind of thrill. Time passes in quiet anticipation until the sudden burst of energy when a fish takes the bait, testing both skill and patience. Whether it’s the awe of spotting sharks or the satisfaction of a well-earned catch, these moments create a connection to the ocean that stays with you long after you return to shore.
As the evening transitions, sunset becomes part of the dining experience. Golden Hour by the Beach sets a private table at the shoreline, pairing the view with wine, a curated cheese platter, and a five-course menu. Dishes may include Maldivian reef fish with tropical salsa, grilled seafood, and a dark chocolate mousse with passionfruit coulis. “It felt like the meal and the sunset were choreographed together,” a couple shared, describing how dessert arrived just as the first stars appeared overhead.
The Luxury Sandbank Date takes the idea of sunset dining even further, where a six-course fine dining menu is served by a dedicated butler. Menu highlights include seared scallops, lobster thermidor, and vanilla panna cotta, all enjoyed with uninterrupted 360-degree views of the horizon as it shifts from vibrant hues to starlit skies.
When the sun finally sets, the setting remains magical. The overwater walkways are softly lit, the lagoon reflects the moonlight like a sheet of silver, and the night sky reveals an endless display of constellations. So breathtaking it feels unreal, yet every sound, colour, and moment is yours to experience – book now and reserve your stay today.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
An unparalleled gastronomic experience is set to unfold in the heart of the Indian Ocean as the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa announces a spectacular collaboration with celebrated Japanese Chef Fumio Yonezawa. On October 28, 2025, guests will be invited to A Taste of No Code, an intimate one-night-only dining experience that brings his artistry to the Maldives for the first time. This event marks the debut of the TARO Japanese Chef Series with JW Marriott Maldives, curated by TARO – a Japan-based luxury travel media partner renowned for showcasing Japan’s most exclusive cultural, culinary, and creative experiences to global audiences.
Chef Yonezawa, the visionary behind Tokyo’s acclaimed No Code, is known for reimagining Japanese cuisine through a deeply personal and instinctive lens. He began his career at Ebisu’s pioneering Trattoria Il Boccalone before becoming the first Japanese sous chef at the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York, where he trained under the eponymous master. In 2014, he returned to Japan as chef de cuisine for Jean-Georges Tokyo, and in 2022 launched No Code, a genre-defying Tokyo restaurant with no fixed menu, offering poetic, ever-evolving dining experiences rooted in seasonality and minimalism. With quiet confidence and bold creativity, Chef Yonezawa continues to shape the evolution of Japan’s fine dining scene. His signature Omakase style blends precision, innovation and sustainability, presenting gourmands a rare opportunity to savor his craft in the serene elegance of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
On October 28, guests are invited to experience his signature Omakase style in an intimate five-course wine pairing dinner at the resort’s Wine Room, located in the heart of Aailaa. Home to more than 300 labels and 1,620 bottles, the Wine Room features a meticulously curated selection of Old and New World wines. Here, Chef Yonezawa will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavors, showcasing dishes that features fresh, locally sourced tuna and premium Wagyu. Each thoughtfully crafted plate will serve as a chapter in his culinary story—a masterful testament to his worldly perspective and creative skill.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 26 to 30, 2025, for the bid winner and their guest. The experience begins with a JW Garden to Glass cocktail evening and an island-inspired welcome dinner with Chef Yonezawa. The journey’s highlight is his signature Omakase wine pairing dinner on October 27, personally presented by Chef Yonezawa in the Wine Room. The stay also includes two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation in the Maldives.
“During my training years in New York, I was captivated by the artistry of weaving Eastern essence into Western cuisine. From that moment, I knew I wanted to create dishes that told such a story,” says Chef Fumio Yonezawa. “I am incredibly excited to bring No Code philosophy to the JW Marriott Maldives, presenting imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight, in a location that is truly paradise.”
“This collaboration with the masterfully creative Chef Yonezawa and TARO reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each dish, and to experience the thoughtful hospitality that defines our brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
Members can bid for the once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments package from now until September 15, 2025 to discover modern Japanese gastronomy, world-class hospitality, and barefoot luxury, all in one extraordinary island escape.
Family
The Nautilus Maldives launches children’s sustainability workshops in partnership with ecoBirdy
On 29 October 2025, as the world celebrates conscious living, The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, invites families to embark on a journey of transformation, creativity, and renewal. Debuting on World Sustainability Day, The Nautilus introduces a new series of monthly sustainability workshops for families, developed by ecoBirdy, a like-minded innovator in circular design.
Earlier this year, The Nautilus introduced its sustainability partnership with ecoBirdy—an award-winning, family-run design brand renowned for its imaginative approach to socially and environmentally responsible design. Curated for Young Wonderers, this collaboration now deepens with immersive, hands-on workshops designed to blend creativity, learning, and environmental awareness.
Each workshop invites children and their families to discover the hidden potential in plastic waste. Through the guided storytelling of ecoBirdy’s “Journey to a New Life” based on real-world research, young minds trace the path of discarded toys—where they drift, how they degrade, and how they can be reimagined through the art of upcycling.
The storytelling soon turns into meaningful action. Children take part in a gentle beach clean-up, gathering plastic fragments from the island’s shores. Back at Young Wonderers, they sort, shred, and reshape reclaimed materials using the first recycling injection machine of its kind in the Maldives to craft a nautilus shell with a colourful swirl effect—created by ecoBirdy exclusively for The Nautilus. The final creation is The Nautilus Pendant, finished with locally-sourced Banyan Tree rope—a quiet, elegant symbol of transformation and mindful intent.
More than a creative activity, this experience is an invitation to rethink value, explore circularity, and return home with a keepsake that embodies care, consciousness, and creativity. Through this ongoing partnership with ecoBirdy, The Nautilus reaffirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and conscious living—where even the smallest hands and gestures can leave a meaningful mark.
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website here.
News
Eight irresistible reasons to trade Winter for Maldives
The Maldives, with its powder-soft sands and shimmering turquoise waters, becomes even more alluring during the festive season. Bathed in golden light, the islands feel like an endless summer’s day, where time moves at the unhurried pace of the tides. It is a moment made for resetting and recharging, for treasuring personal connections in a setting far removed from the everyday. Whether toasting to the New Year beneath a canopy of stars, indulging in oceanfront luxury, or surrendering to the serenity of island life, Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of private island resorts presents a meaningful gift for those who plan ahead.
From intimate villas on remote atolls to vibrant escapes just a short speedboat ride from Malé, travelers are invited to embrace the spirit of celebration with the limited-time Festive Early Bird offer. Available to book until October 15, 2025, the offer includes oceanfront villa stays in postcard-perfect settings, New Year’s Eve celebrations and seasonal festivities, daily breakfast, daily resort credits, complimentary non-motorized water sports, and thoughtful touches unique to each resort. Valid for stays from December 15, 2025, to January 10, 2026, it is an invitation to trade winter’s chill for barefoot luxury and sun-soaked serenity.
Island Journeys by Speedboat: North and South Malé Atoll
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands welcomes guests to a season where time slows and the stars shine more brightly with its Celestial Festive Escape package. Mornings begin with breakfast at La Locanda, setting the tone for days shaped by indulgence and discovery. With daily resort credits, time can be spent lingering over gourmet dining, raising a glass to the sunset, or retreating to The Ritz-Carlton Spa for a rejuvenating ritual. The discreet care of a dedicated ‘Aris Meeha’ island butler ensures every moment flows effortlessly, while the calm lagoon invites exploration with complimentary non-motorized water sports. Here, the festive season becomes an art form, every detail considered and every experience curated with care.
At JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, the Festive Early Bird package marks its inaugural season of celebration, blending serene seclusion with a joyful island spirit. After a leisurely breakfast at Veyo, guests may choose to use their daily resort credit for a private beach dinner under the stars, a rejuvenating spa treatment, or a tranquil sunset cruise across the lagoon. Complimentary non-motorized water sports open the door to the atoll’s opalescent playground, while the warm care of a dedicated ‘Safeeru’ ensures each detail is flawlessly arranged. Festivities extend beyond the shore with a group excursion—snorkeling among vibrant marine life or spotting dolphins at play—and a professional photography session provides a keepsake to carry the magic of the Maldives home.
Framed by lush tropical gardens with powdery sands just steps away, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa welcomes the season with its Festive Early Bird package, where convivial dining and family-friendly fun take center stage. Days unfold with breakfast, lunch, and dinner across a variety of venues, complemented by specialty dining at Baan Thai or Sea Salt using dining credits. Fresh juices and aromatic coffees accompany every meal, and children under twelve dine with compliments when joining their parents. Complimentary shared speedboat transfers set the tone for a stress-free arrival, while each day presents opportunities for paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, or friendly matches on the tennis court. A 15% savings on spa treatments adds a restorative note to the celebration.
Secluded Horizons: Dhaalu and Shaviyani Atolls
Understated luxury defines the Exquisite Festive Retreat at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll where unspoiled beaches meet the azure Indian Ocean. Breakfast at ALBA begins each day, followed by the freedom to shape the hours ahead entirely to personal desire. Daily resort credits create opportunities for elevated dining, curated wine pairings, or transformative treatments at the Iridium Spa, while complimentary non-motorized water sports reveal the prismatic life beneath the waves. The signature St. Regis Butlers orchestrate each moment with quiet precision, ensuring the holiday unfolds as seamlessly as it is memorably.
A multigenerational haven in the secluded beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa celebrates the season with its Festive Splendor package. Breakfast at Aailaa sets a relaxed pace, leading into days enriched by daily resort credits—perhaps for a romantic dinner on the beach or a spa ritual at Spa by JW. Complimentary non-motorized water sports encourage exploration, from paddleboarding across the lagoon to kayaking over crystal-clear waters. Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club, one of the Maldives’ largest, keeps younger guests joyfully engaged with over a hundred activities, while couples savor quiet moments along the shore. A professional photography session preserves the spirit of the season, and the attentive service of a ‘Thakuru’ personal butler ensures every detail is perfectly considered.
Underwater Spectacle: North Ari, Baa, and Lhaviyani Atolls
With its Festive Favors package, W Maldives stages a bold, playful take on the holiday season, where one of the Maldives’ most celebrated house reefs lies just beyond the villa deck. Mornings start with breakfast at KITCHEN, flowing into leisurely lunches and dinners across vibrant venues, while the in-room W Mix Bar answers midday cravings. Daily resort credits bring the freedom to craft each day’s pleasures, from a blissful escape at AWAY® Spa to an ocean adventure or a castaway evening with sunset cocktails on Gaathafushi private island. Between festivities, the reef beckons with kaleidoscopic marine life, offering a natural playground for those whose festive spirit thrives with a splash of seawater.
In the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to Celebrate Festive with its Early Bird package, a wellness-focused retreat where rejuvenation meets discovery. A complimentary upgrade from breakfast to half board sets the stage for nourishing evenings, while children under 12 enjoy a complimentary stay and dining. Spa treatments are enhanced with a 20% savings, and days may be spent kayaking across the atoll’s azure waters, capturing memories in a professional photo session, or joining the resort’s program of recharging activities. The Westin Family Kids Club keeps younger travelers happily occupied, ensuring the whole family departing renewed, reconnected, and enriched by a holiday to remember.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa ushers guests to its Festive Season in Paradise amid the pristine beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll, presenting a seasonal celebration at this chic, eco-conscious hideaway. Breakfast starts each day, followed by the flexibility to use daily resort credits on pleasures such as a signature spa treatment, a beachside lunch, or a sparkling rosé. The festive calendar offers a curated program for all ages, and from December 16 to 21, guests can join energizing padel clinics led by internationally acclaimed champion Juani Mieres. Between celebrations, the atoll’s crystal-clear waters await—perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or snorkeling—before cooling down with a scoop of homemade Le Scoop sorbet, a sweet finish to days where family, fun, and festivity converge.
Visit their website to discover more about Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives or click here to start planning your festive escape now.
Trending
