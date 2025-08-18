Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents world-class Omakase experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa
An unparalleled gastronomic experience is set to unfold in the heart of the Indian Ocean as the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa announces a spectacular collaboration with celebrated Japanese Chef Fumio Yonezawa. On October 28, 2025, guests will be invited to A Taste of No Code, an intimate one-night-only dining experience that brings his artistry to the Maldives for the first time. This event marks the debut of the TARO Japanese Chef Series with JW Marriott Maldives, curated by TARO – a Japan-based luxury travel media partner renowned for showcasing Japan’s most exclusive cultural, culinary, and creative experiences to global audiences.
Chef Yonezawa, the visionary behind Tokyo’s acclaimed No Code, is known for reimagining Japanese cuisine through a deeply personal and instinctive lens. He began his career at Ebisu’s pioneering Trattoria Il Boccalone before becoming the first Japanese sous chef at the Michelin-starred Jean-Georges in New York, where he trained under the eponymous master. In 2014, he returned to Japan as chef de cuisine for Jean-Georges Tokyo, and in 2022 launched No Code, a genre-defying Tokyo restaurant with no fixed menu, offering poetic, ever-evolving dining experiences rooted in seasonality and minimalism. With quiet confidence and bold creativity, Chef Yonezawa continues to shape the evolution of Japan’s fine dining scene. His signature Omakase style blends precision, innovation and sustainability, presenting gourmands a rare opportunity to savor his craft in the serene elegance of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
On October 28, guests are invited to experience his signature Omakase style in an intimate five-course wine pairing dinner at the resort’s Wine Room, located in the heart of Aailaa. Home to more than 300 labels and 1,620 bottles, the Wine Room features a meticulously curated selection of Old and New World wines. Here, Chef Yonezawa will personally orchestrate a symphony of flavors, showcasing dishes that features fresh, locally sourced tuna and premium Wagyu. Each thoughtfully crafted plate will serve as a chapter in his culinary story—a masterful testament to his worldly perspective and creative skill.
As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to bid for an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments: a Two-Night Culinary Experience with Chef Fumio Yonezawa and a Four-Night Stay at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa from October 26 to 30, 2025, for the bid winner and their guest. The experience begins with a JW Garden to Glass cocktail evening and an island-inspired welcome dinner with Chef Yonezawa. The journey’s highlight is his signature Omakase wine pairing dinner on October 27, personally presented by Chef Yonezawa in the Wine Room. The stay also includes two nights in an Overwater Pool Villa and two nights in a Beach Pool Villa, daily breakfast at Aailaa, a 50-minute Aromatherapy Ritual at the Spa by JW, and shared seaplane transfers from Velana International Airport—combining culinary discovery with indulgent relaxation in the Maldives.
“During my training years in New York, I was captivated by the artistry of weaving Eastern essence into Western cuisine. From that moment, I knew I wanted to create dishes that told such a story,” says Chef Fumio Yonezawa. “I am incredibly excited to bring No Code philosophy to the JW Marriott Maldives, presenting imaginative creations infused with local ingredients, crafted to surprise and delight, in a location that is truly paradise.”
“This collaboration with the masterfully creative Chef Yonezawa and TARO reflects our commitment to mindful luxury and culinary excellence,” says Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “We are thrilled to invite our guests to be wholly present for this journey, to connect with the story behind each dish, and to experience the thoughtful hospitality that defines our brand.”
Tucked away in the tranquil Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multigenerational sanctuary where comfort, creativity, and exceptional service come together seamlessly. From curated experiences to thoughtful touches throughout, every stay is designed to inspire connection and lasting memories.
Members can bid for the once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments package from now until September 15, 2025 to discover modern Japanese gastronomy, world-class hospitality, and barefoot luxury, all in one extraordinary island escape.
Theme nights at Kula: The Standard, Maldives turns up the heat with gobal buffet glow-up
Kula, the breezy all-day dining spot at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, is doing what it does best: keeping things deliciously unpredictable. Starting Sunday, 3rd August, the team will be rolling out weekly theme nights that serve up serious flavor and curated vibes.
By day, Kula is your go-to for buffet-style bites with a side of ocean views and jungle-chic greenery. By night, it’s a full-on flavor parade, with chefs whipping a new theme menu for every day of the week. The daily-changing lineup globe-trots from India’s spice markets to Mexico’s street stalls, with pit stops in Italy, the Maldives and beyond. Expect open kitchens, live cooking stations and playful decorations to get you in the mood.
On Monday, ease in with a Peru-Mex Fiesta—a Latin mashup of Mexican, Peruvian and Caribbean flavors that hits every tropical note. Come Tuesday, it’s time for a wild ride through Asia’s finest street stalls, from India’s and Sri Lanka’s spices to Thailand’s tang and Indonesia’s sizzle. Wednesday is surf & turf territory: burger patties and sizzling kebabs cozied up next to net-fresh seafood in a BBQ showdown. Thursday goes full wok mode with stir-fried everything, plus fresh sushi and sashimi. Friday brings it back home with Maldivian Night where island-inspired salads, curries and seafood are served up by Kula’s team in traditional gear. And just when you think the week peaked, Taste of Italy rolls in on Saturday with pasta, pizza and risotto. Wrap it all up on Sunday with Fisherman’s Catch – net-fresh ocean bounty barbecued, poached or served as ceviche.
Nanda, Executive Chef at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, said: “Curating the new Kula theme nights was like creating a world tour through food. Each evening brings a fresh energy—whether it’s the fiery Latin vibes of Monday or the soulful taste of home on Maldivian Fridays. It’s more than just a buffet; it’s a culinary experience, meant to spark curiosity and conversation. We’ve layered in authentic flavors, live action stations, and a whole lot of heart.”
Gourmet pizza takes centre stage at COLOURS OF OBLU with Chef Marco Piccini
Placing unique customer experiences at the heart of its brand identity, COLOURS OF OBLU values fun and relaxation on holiday as much as the indulgence and entertainment found across its portfolio of four stunning resorts.
In line with the vibrant spirit of the OBLU guest experience, the resorts, part of Atmosphere Core, have announced a forthcoming collaboration with renowned Italian pizza chef Marco Piccini. From 22 September to 3 October, Chef Marco will bring his distinctive blend of tradition and craftsmanship to the Maldives through a series of pop-up pizza dining events and more.
Chef Marco, CEO of ‘Mako Pizza’, is far more than a pizza maker. Specialising in live show cooking and exclusive event catering, he is celebrated for creating bespoke culinary experiences using organic dough, long fermentation methods, and premium flours. Each event he curates is a performance in itself, blending flavour, artistry, and storytelling.
This will mark Chef Marco’s debut in the Maldives. Atmosphere Core’s Vice President of Food & Beverage, Anupam Banerjee, expressed the brand’s enthusiasm, noting that the team constantly seeks artisanal culinary experiences that entertain as much as they please the palate. He highlighted Chef Marco’s commitment to the origins and quality of each ingredient, and his passion for sharing the history of his country’s national dish, emphasising that great pizza begins with the dough.
On a whirlwind tour of North Malé Atoll, Chef Marco will host a series of pop-up pizza dining events and speciality Chef’s Menu concepts, beginning at OBLU NATURE Helengeli, continuing to OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and concluding at the couples-only OBLU SELECT Lobigili. During his visit, he will work closely with the resorts’ culinary teams, providing them with a rare opportunity to master the art of traditional pizza-making. Guests will also be invited to join interactive sessions, learning to create handcrafted pizzas from scratch.
Raised in Sovigliana-Vinci with roots in Grosseto and Empoli, Chef Marco inherited his love for cooking from his mother, Mara. He studied culinary arts at the Enriques Institute in Castelfiorentino and gained experience in acclaimed restaurants including Borgo Allegro, Castelfalfi Resort, and Milan’s Michelin-starred JOIA.
In 2019, his collaboration with chef Fabrizio Marino—another celebrated Italian chef who works with Atmosphere Core—led to the opening of Pizza Del Popolo, San Miniato’s first vegetarian bakery-pizzeria, dedicated to organic, locally sourced produce and authentic regional flavours.
For Chef Marco, pizza is a passion that comes from the soul, more an art form than a simple culinary process. Having showcased his craft across Europe, he sees the Maldives as an extraordinary new destination for his events. He expressed his excitement at sharing his expertise with guests and kitchen teams, while also learning from the island chefs about their own specialities and local cuisine.
From garden to plate: Baros Maldives elevates dining with new culinary experience
Baros Maldives, the original desert island renowned for its authentic charm and exceptional service, has announced the launch of its innovative Chef’s Garden dining experiences.
This new offering further distinguishes Baros within the Maldivian fine dining landscape, underscoring its commitment to sustainable tourism and providing guests with immersive culinary journeys inspired by the island’s natural bounty.
For years, Baros has been dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for its guests. The introduction of the Chef’s Garden experiences elevates this commitment, inviting gourmets and discerning travellers to savour the Maldives in a truly unique way.
Unlike larger, more contemporary resorts, Baros is intimate in scale and nurtures a deep respect for its delicate ecosystem, a philosophy that is beautifully reflected in its garden-to-table approach to dining.
Guests can now immerse themselves in the vibrant flavours of the island through three distinct Chef’s Garden experiences:
Island Infusions Herbs and Spices Workshop: unleash your inner spice master
Embark on an aromatic journey with Baros’ Chef, exploring the diverse Maldivian herbs and spices flourishing in the garden. Learn about their unique properties, witness the art of blending spices using traditional techniques and take home a fragrant selection as a memento.
Garden Rise: start your day with serenity and nourishment
Awaken your senses with a revitalising private yoga or meditation session on the unique Piano Deck, followed by a wholesome breakfast amid the tranquil beauty of the Chef’s Garden.
Ocean Harvest: from ocean to table, an exclusive culinary adventure
Embark on a private sunset fishing trip accompanied by our expert crew. Return with your fresh catch and witness the chef transform it into a bespoke ‘surprise menu’, enjoyed in the enchanting ambience of the Chef’s Garden.
The Chef’s Garden at Baros flourishes with a diverse array of local and seasonal produce, including papaya, mango, stone apple, taro, ginger, bittergourd, Maldivian chilli, Maldivian rocket, micro herbs, pandan leaves, curry leaves and moringa. We also have a Spice Boutique, where guests can buy local delicacies.
This dedication to locally sourced ingredients not only ensure superior flavour and freshness but also supports the island’s ecosystem and reduces its carbon footprint.
As a pioneering resort in the Maldives since 1973, Baros has consistently blended tradition with innovation to create exquisite experiences. The Chef’s Garden dining further enhances its reputation as a leader in Maldivian fine dining and sustainable tourism, offering unparalleled moments for couples seeking a romantic dinner or private dining in a breathtaking natural setting.
This initiative also aligns with the growing global trend of garden-to-table dining and sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.
Executive chef Ken Gundu, comments: “Our Chef’s Garden is truly the heart of our culinary philosophy here at Baros. When you harvest produce mere moments before it’s prepared, you taste the vibrant difference that simply can’t be found in ingredients that aren’t as fresh. Beyond the dining experiences we create for our guests, the garden also plays a vital role in supplying our staff canteen. It’s incredibly important to me that our dedicated team also benefits from the same high-quality, nutritious ingredients that our guests enjoy. It reinforces our commitment to wellness across the board and fosters a true garden-to-table culture that extends to everyone on the island.”
