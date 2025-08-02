Action
OBLU NATURE Helengeli guests witness rare Ornate Eagle Ray
The Maldives is renowned for its surprises and in what can only be called a one-in-a-lifetime experience, on the 30th July a couple of lucky guests out snorkelling at OBLU NATURE Helengeli were treated to a cameo appearance of one of the most elusive sea creatures known. Whilst out taking in the wonders of Helengeli islands vibrant house reef, an Ornate Eagle Ray appeared, one of only a handful reported annually around the world.
The Ornate Eagle Ray, often dubbed the “unicorn of the sea”, is one of the rarest ray species known to humans, with fewer than 60 confirmed sightings globally to date. Despite a wide range of habitat from Indian Ocean to West Pacific, confirmed encounters remain extremely scarce according to sources including BBC Wildlife, Marine Megafauna Foundation and Oceanographic Magazine. The population is under surveillance by the ‘International Union for Conservation of Nature’ (IUCN), and this particular species of ray has an existence status of ‘Critically Endangered’, with population declines observed in conservation reports claims IUCN.
Explaining the uniqueness of this special sighting and of OBLU NATURE Helengeli’s location, TGI Maldives dive centre Operations Manager Greta Marcelli commented, “The guest sighting, made while snorkelling just metres from shore, adds to the limited tally of known observations in Maldivian waters, marking an extraordinary occurrence for both the guest and marine conservation alike.
“Sighting such a rare creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray is truly a remarkable experience to witness and one highly unlikely to ever repeat. That said, interestingly in 2025 at our sister islands of OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi also both in North Male’ Atoll, sightings had been made earlier this year in January. A staff member had spotted this ray species in the main boat lagoon at Sangeli island, and a guest posted a picture of one whilst on Ailafushi island – possibly completely unaware of just how rare these creatures are.”
This sighting underscores the importance of reef systems like Helengeli’s in offering refuge for rare species, even critically endangered ones such as the Ornate Eagle Ray. While rays are protected under Maldivian law since 2014, specific species-level monitoring remains limited.
Marine Boiologist Georgia Maggioni adds, “As resident marine biologists here in the Maldives, we are thrilled by these reports of rare sightings, it speaks volumes about the health and productivity of our island resorts reefs ecosystems. Although sightings of this species are exceptionally rare, its presence here signals encouraging progress in our conservation efforts, as we continue to support coral reef restoration around our resorts in both shallow lagoons and deeper waters”.
According to the IUCN that monitors the natural world and publishes ‘Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species’, latest research reports have been highlighting concerns for the Ornate Eagle Ray. In 2023, the last IUCN report published stated that ‘despite extensive baited remote underwater video surveying sharks and rays across 391 coral reefs in 67 nations and territories between 2009 and 2019, the Ornate Eagle Ray was only recorded three times, two off the Western Australia and one in Palau’.
Remaining as one of the ocean’s most mysterious species, very little is known about the ray’s migration patterns due to its rarity. However, scattered sightings across the Indo-Pacific, from the Maldives and Seychelles to Australia and the Philippines, suggest that this elusive ray may undertake wide-ranging movements through tropical reef systems. Its preference for shallow coastal waters, sandy bottoms, and coral-rich environments indicates possible seasonal migrations linked to breeding or feeding.
Greta concludes, “Due to its critically endangered status and the scarcity of confirmed data, each new sighting of a creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray plays a vital role in helping better understand the species’ range and behaviour. We are very lucky to have our guests document this encounter and capture the colours and importantly back print of the ray as this pattern is a unique identifier we share with our marine biology colleagues to better analyse migration and population.”
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.
Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.
To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.
Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO hosts Dive Month for female journalists
PADI Women’s Dive Day, observed globally on 19th July, serves as an invitation for more women to engage with the underwater world, gain new skills, and become stewards of the ocean. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, this vision was extended into a month-long celebration, welcoming solo travellers, adventurous women, and families to take part.
As part of its inaugural International Women’s Dive Month, the resort hosted seven international female journalists for three days of scuba diving, storytelling, and shared experiences. The initiative was held in collaboration with dive centre TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa, a leader in wellness within the Maldives.
Alain Trefois, General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, noted the significance of the occasion, stating that the belief in diving being accessible to all was brought vividly to life. He described the gathering of journalists from London to Almaty as a powerful meeting of East and West, united by encouragement and camaraderie both above and beneath the waves—an atmosphere the resort strives to cultivate.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant house reef just steps from the shore and world-renowned dive sites nearby, Helengeli provides an ideal environment for both novice and experienced divers. For many of the visiting journalists, it marked their first time experiencing life beneath the surface—and it was only the beginning. Through a thoughtfully curated programme blending scuba diving with ocean-inspired wellness treatments, rejuvenating spa rituals, and insightful marine conservation talks, the resort created an immersive and holistic journey that left a lasting impression.
The heartfelt hospitality, expertise, and dedication of the resort’s operations team played a central role in the experience, ensuring that every element ran seamlessly and with sincere warmth.
Joining the journalists on their dives was Greta Marcelli, Operations Manager at TGI Maldives, who reflected on the joy of witnessing first-time divers. She described diving with such a diverse and pioneering group of women as profoundly inspiring and shared that Women’s Dive Month was introduced not only to celebrate women in diving but to foster connection, confidence, and a sense of community.
The media group, comprised entirely of women, brought together voices from across Europe and Central Asia. Among them were Ms. Dorothee Elisabeth Pfaffel of Augsburger Allgemeine and Allgäuer Zeitung (Germany), Ms. Camilla Rocca of Forbes and StyleCorriere (Italy), Ms. Irina Buchnaya of STEPPE (Kazakhstan), Ms. Míra Németi of Marie Claire (Hungary), Ms. Ivana Bednářová of Prestige Magazine (Czech Republic), Ms. Tamara Rybicka of Zwierciadlo (Poland), and UK-based freelance journalist Ms. Monica Daisy Meade. Their varied backgrounds in luxury, lifestyle, travel, and culture journalism brought a rich and global perspective to the occasion.
As the final dives came to a close, it was clear that the gathering had evolved beyond a press trip. It became a movement, a meaningful moment, and a memory in motion—one that each journalist will carry forward, with salt in their hair, stories in their hearts, and a lasting connection to the sea.
