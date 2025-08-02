Featured
Spellbinding Halloween awaits at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club
Kuramathi Maldives is set to delight its youngest guests with a week of thrilling Halloween festivities at Bageecha Kids Club. From 27th October to 1st November 2025, children can look forward to a magical and mysterious line-up of activities designed especially for them. With haunted adventures, imaginative crafts, exciting games, and vibrant pool parties, every day promises a new and unforgettable experience.
Each Halloween-themed day will offer something unique, encouraging children to unleash their creativity through spooky arts and crafts. Activities include making pirate hats and treasure maps, crafting vampire teeth and pasta skeletons, and engaging in pool games, treasure hunts, and obstacle courses designed to entertain and challenge. Dance lovers can take part in monster dance-offs and zombie limbo, guaranteeing plenty of laughter and fun.
The centrepiece of the week’s festivities takes place on 31st October with a grand Halloween Day celebration. Youngsters will have the chance to show off their costumes in a Trick-or-Treat parade, decorate haunted cookies, and join a lively monster-themed pool party. The celebrations will culminate in a magical finale on Saturday 1st November, featuring rainbow potions, fairy wings, dragon tails, and other enchanting surprises.
With themed meals, creative workshops, and non-stop entertainment throughout the week, Bageecha Kids Club offers an unforgettable Halloween experience. Whether discovering their spooky side or diving into a whimsical world of magical creatures, young guests are sure to take home lasting memories of a truly spellbinding holiday.
Featured
Indulgent island retreat awaits with Cinnamon Velifushi’s limited-time flash sale
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is extending an exclusive invitation to travellers with a limited-time flash offer combining exceptional value with indulgent island experiences. Available for bookings made between 3rd and 17th August 2025, the promotion offers up to 85% off stays throughout September 2025, inclusive of complimentary return speedboat transfers and a selection of three curated experiences tailored to elevate each guest’s stay.
Shaped like a manta ray gliding through turquoise waters, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives is one of the most picturesque islands in the Meemu Atoll. As part of this special offer, guests may personalise their getaway by selecting three of the following signature experiences:
- A four-course beachside dinner featuring premium steak or freshly caught seafood
- A 45-minute spa treatment for deep relaxation
- A scenic island-hopping excursion across neighbouring islets
- A dolphin-watching trip in their natural habitat
- USD 200 in resort credit for added flexibility
From underwater adventures to open-air dining under the stars, or simply embracing the island’s tranquil pace, the offer encourages guests to make the most of their tropical escape — for considerably less.
Ideal for those in search of an elegant end-of-summer retreat, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives provides a sophisticated setting with both overwater and beachside villas, and a variety of dining options. Among them is the acclaimed Marlin Restaurant, regarded as one of the atoll’s finest à la carte experiences, particularly renowned for its fresh seafood.
Reservations under this flash offer are open from 3rd to 17th August 2025, for stays between 1st and 30th September 2025.
Excursions
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
Featured
Tailored tranquillity and adventure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Long celebrated as a quintessential romantic escape, the Maldives is now enchanting travellers of every age — from families with children and teenagers to couples and solo adventurers. The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents a setting where guests can share extraordinary experiences and create lasting memories, whether they are seeking exhilarating marine encounters, exceptional dining, or a tranquil wellness retreat.
The resort’s JW Little Griffins Kids Club, among the largest in the Maldives, offers a captivating world for younger guests. Designed around the theme of a beachside pirate shipwreck, the outdoor space features a 13-metre-long pirate ship, a dedicated children’s pool, and miniature amenities such as sun loungers. Over 100 engaging activities are on offer, including pizza-making classes, island discovery walks, kite flying, sandcastle building, and the JW Beach Olympics. Children under the age of 12 dine free of charge. Teenagers aged 12 and above have access to a private pool and lounge, as well as indoor entertainment such as PlayStation gaming and karaoke — ensuring a tailored experience for every age group.
For those drawn to the ocean, the resort’s Dive & Water Sports Centre offers a comprehensive array of aquatic experiences. From snorkelling vibrant coral reefs and scuba diving to dolphin spotting and deep-sea fishing, activities are designed to suit all interests and skill levels. Adventure-seekers can indulge in jet skiing, parasailing, wakeboarding, water-skiing, and kite surfing, while guests preferring a gentler pace can opt for kayaking, paddleboarding, or a traditional banana boat ride. The resort’s experienced team ensures each encounter with the ocean is both safe and unforgettable.
Those in pursuit of serenity can unwind at the overwater SPA by JW, where contemporary design harmonises with the soothing rhythm of the sea. Guests may select from a variety of rejuvenating treatments, including restorative massages, crystal facial therapies, and invigorating body rituals — all designed to promote inner and outer balance. A tranquil swim in the outdoor pool, framed by sweeping ocean views and gentle breezes, completes the experience.
Culinary exploration at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is nothing short of exceptional, with five distinctive restaurants offering flavours from across the globe. Fiamma serves beloved Italian classics, while Kaashi offers Thai cuisine high in the treetops with panoramic sea views. Hashi presents refined Japanese teppanyaki over water, and Shio provides premium meats and seafood in a fine dining atmosphere. Aailaa offers a global dining experience throughout the day, with live cooking stations adding an interactive flair. Guests may also enjoy cocktails at Wabi Sabi, rare aged rums at Rum Baan, and a selection of curated wines from the resort’s expansive cellar. For more intimate occasions, private Destination Dining options include an eight-course Indian tasting menu at RIHA or bespoke meals under the stars or in-villa.
Solo travellers are equally well catered for, with the resort offering a unique combination of seclusion and luxury. Without the need to accommodate group plans or shared schedules, guests travelling alone are free to tailor their stay as they wish — from early morning yoga overlooking the Indian Ocean to private snorkelling sessions guided by marine biologists. The resort’s spacious overwater villas provide a peaceful refuge for reading, journaling, or quiet contemplation. Private dining options allow solo guests to enjoy gourmet cuisine in complete privacy, and the dedicated Thakuru (butler) service ensures every detail is attended to with care.
Trending
