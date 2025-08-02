Spellbinding Halloween awaits at Kuramathi Maldives’ Bageecha Kids Club

Long celebrated as a quintessential romantic escape, the Maldives is now enchanting travellers of every age — from families with children and teenagers to couples and solo adventurers. The JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents a setting where guests can share extraordinary experiences and create lasting memories, whether they are seeking exhilarating marine encounters, exceptional dining, or a tranquil wellness retreat.

The resort’s JW Little Griffins Kids Club, among the largest in the Maldives, offers a captivating world for younger guests. Designed around the theme of a beachside pirate shipwreck, the outdoor space features a 13-metre-long pirate ship, a dedicated children’s pool, and miniature amenities such as sun loungers. Over 100 engaging activities are on offer, including pizza-making classes, island discovery walks, kite flying, sandcastle building, and the JW Beach Olympics. Children under the age of 12 dine free of charge. Teenagers aged 12 and above have access to a private pool and lounge, as well as indoor entertainment such as PlayStation gaming and karaoke — ensuring a tailored experience for every age group.

For those drawn to the ocean, the resort’s Dive & Water Sports Centre offers a comprehensive array of aquatic experiences. From snorkelling vibrant coral reefs and scuba diving to dolphin spotting and deep-sea fishing, activities are designed to suit all interests and skill levels. Adventure-seekers can indulge in jet skiing, parasailing, wakeboarding, water-skiing, and kite surfing, while guests preferring a gentler pace can opt for kayaking, paddleboarding, or a traditional banana boat ride. The resort’s experienced team ensures each encounter with the ocean is both safe and unforgettable.

Those in pursuit of serenity can unwind at the overwater SPA by JW, where contemporary design harmonises with the soothing rhythm of the sea. Guests may select from a variety of rejuvenating treatments, including restorative massages, crystal facial therapies, and invigorating body rituals — all designed to promote inner and outer balance. A tranquil swim in the outdoor pool, framed by sweeping ocean views and gentle breezes, completes the experience.

Culinary exploration at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is nothing short of exceptional, with five distinctive restaurants offering flavours from across the globe. Fiamma serves beloved Italian classics, while Kaashi offers Thai cuisine high in the treetops with panoramic sea views. Hashi presents refined Japanese teppanyaki over water, and Shio provides premium meats and seafood in a fine dining atmosphere. Aailaa offers a global dining experience throughout the day, with live cooking stations adding an interactive flair. Guests may also enjoy cocktails at Wabi Sabi, rare aged rums at Rum Baan, and a selection of curated wines from the resort’s expansive cellar. For more intimate occasions, private Destination Dining options include an eight-course Indian tasting menu at RIHA or bespoke meals under the stars or in-villa.

Solo travellers are equally well catered for, with the resort offering a unique combination of seclusion and luxury. Without the need to accommodate group plans or shared schedules, guests travelling alone are free to tailor their stay as they wish — from early morning yoga overlooking the Indian Ocean to private snorkelling sessions guided by marine biologists. The resort’s spacious overwater villas provide a peaceful refuge for reading, journaling, or quiet contemplation. Private dining options allow solo guests to enjoy gourmet cuisine in complete privacy, and the dedicated Thakuru (butler) service ensures every detail is attended to with care.