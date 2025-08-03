Ada Ooi brings integrative wellness to The Island Spa at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa

This summer, The Island Spa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is set to welcome globally acclaimed integrative medicine practitioner Ada Ooi for a limited-time residency. From 9 to 20 August 2025, guests will have the rare opportunity to restore their nervous system, address underlying health concerns, and achieve radiant skin from within.

Ada Ooi, founder of the award-winning Harley Street clinic 001 London, will be bringing a bespoke menu of diagnostic-led treatments to the Maldives. Her integrative approach fuses Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), neuropsychology, and holistic skincare, offering transformative results for those seeking genuine and lasting wellbeing. The residency also marks a significant step forward in The Island Spa’s evolution as a hub for deeply personalised and results-focused wellness experiences.

Renowned for her diagnostic precision, Ada works to uncover and address the root causes of various conditions, including male and female fertility issues, hormonal imbalances, fatigue, skin concerns, digestive troubles, and emotional stress. Her method blends acupuncture, herbal pharmacology, tuina massage, and dietary therapy with contemporary neurobiological insights.

Set against the shimmering blues of the Indian Ocean, guests at Kuda Huraa will also have access to Ada’s signature MicroSculpt facial – a technique hailed by Harper’s Bazaar as part of the “Red Carpet League” of skincare. Trusted by celebrities and global wellness leaders alike, Ada’s revolutionary techniques offer a holistic approach to beauty and health.

“The modern traveller no longer seeks surface-level wellness,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. “They want science, soul and substance. Ada delivers all three. Her residency underscores our commitment to establishing The Island Spa as a sanctuary for true transformation.”

Treatment highlights include:

TCM Discovery (15 minutes, complimentary) – An introductory session to Traditional Chinese Medicine, perfect for first-timers.

INTEGRATV Health Consultation (30 minutes, USD 250) – A comprehensive diagnostic session resulting in a personalised roadmap encompassing nutrition, movement, mental health and more.

Express Acu-Facial Sculpt (30 minutes, USD 260) – A rapid lift and glow using scalp acupuncture and MicroSculpt techniques; ideal before an evening event or flight.

Bespoke INTEGRATV Health Recalibration (60/90 minutes, USD 380/480) – A customised session combining acupuncture, meridian massage, gua sha, cupping and infrared therapy to address physical and emotional imbalances.

Bespoke INTEGRATV Facial Resculpt & Nervous System Reset (60 minutes, USD 380) – A full-spectrum facial incorporating contouring, cranial acupressure, vagus nerve stimulation and LED infusion to lift facial contours and calm the nervous system.

Each treatment is informed by in-depth diagnostics and guided by Ada’s core philosophy: that true transformation occurs when mind, body, and skin are treated as an integrated whole. Nestled within the tranquil surroundings of The Island Spa, guests are invited to embark on a healing journey with lasting, resonant benefits.