SO/ Maldives wins Best Luxury Architectural Design at Liv Hospitality Design Awards

Three exceptional resorts within Crown & Champa Resorts (CCR) have been recognized with prestigious accolades from renowned travel giants TUI and DER TOURISTIK, reinforcing their standing as leaders in the hospitality industry.

Meeru Maldives Resort Island: The Epitome of Serenity

In 2024, Meeru added another feather to its cap with the TUI Global Hotel Award, recognizing it as one of the top 100 hotels in the TUI program worldwide.

This accolade speaks volumes about Meeru’s commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction. Furthermore, the resort clinched the prestigious Red Star Quality Award from DER TOURISTIK DEUTSCHLAND in 2023, solidifying its position among the top 100 hotels globally.

This accolade is a testament to Meeru’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with an unparalleled holiday experience, as reflected in glowing customer feedback from reputable platforms like TripAdvisor and Holidaycheck.

Meeru Maldives Resort Island, known affectionately as ‘Simply Maldives,’ embodies the quintessential Maldivian holiday experience. Situated on the pristine Meerufenfushi Island in North Malé Atoll, Meeru is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and stretches of award winning powdery white sand beaches.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa: An Adventurer’s Paradise

Similar to Meeru, Vilamendhoo earned the prestigious TUI Global Hotel Award in 2024, recognizing its exceptional standards and outstanding guest experiences.

Additionally, the resort secured the esteemed Red Star Quality Award from DER TOURISTIK DEUTSCHLAND in 2023, further cementing its status among the world’s top 100 hotels.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa beckons travelers to embark on an adventure amidst breathtaking natural beauty. Boasting a spectacular house reef just a short swim from its expansive sandy beaches, Vilamendhoo offers unparalleled opportunities for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa: Vibrant Luxury in Bliss

In 2024, Kuredu’s commitment to excellence was recognized with the TUI Global Hotel Award Quality Winners of 2024, placing it among the esteemed winners of this prestigious accolade. This recognition underscores Kuredu’s unwavering dedication to providing guests with exceptional service and unforgettable memories.

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa stands as a vibrant oasis in the heart of the Maldives, catering to families and couples seeking an unforgettable tropical escape. Renowned for its diverse array of accommodation, sports, dining, and entertainment options, Kuredu offers guests a multifaceted holiday experience beyond the traditional beach getaway.

“We are truly honored and humbled to receive these prestigious accolades from TUI and DER TOURISTIK. These awards are a testament to our relentless dedication to excellence, guest satisfaction, and the pursuit of redefining luxury in the Maldives. We remain committed to providing unparalleled experiences and heartfelt hospitality to our valued guests, ensuring their stay with us is nothing short of extraordinary,” Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at CCR, said.

As Crown and Champa Resorts continues to set new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry, these accolades serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing guests with unparalleled luxury, warmth, and hospitality in the Maldives’ breathtaking paradise.