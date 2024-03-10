Awards
Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year
Meeru Maldives celebrates retaining the esteemed HolidayCheck Gold Award for the second year running. This distinguished recognition signifies Meeru’s unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction.
The HolidayCheck Gold Award is a prestigious honor reserved for hotels with a minimum of five consecutive years of receiving the standard HolidayCheck Award. It acknowledges consistent delivery of exceptional service and outstanding guest reviews. As Europe’s leading travel review platform, HolidayCheck’s selection process is rigorous and based on genuine guest feedback. Meeru Maldives’ impressive 99% recommendation rate and exceptional 5.8 out of 6.0 Sun rating showcase their dedication to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.
“We are incredibly honored to receive the HolidayCheck Gold Award again,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are grateful to our valued guests for their continued support and feedback, which played a vital role in achieving this prestigious award.”
This Gold Award further solidifies Meeru Maldives’ position as a premier Maldivian luxury destination. The resort boasts an impressive collection of accolades from leading travel platforms and industry organizations, all underlining their commitment to hospitality excellence.
From world-class amenities and pristine natural beauty to personalized service, Meeru Maldives consistently receives acclaim for its exceptional offerings.
“We invite travelers worldwide to discover the enchanting allure of Meeru Maldives,” said Ahmed Shaheen, Director of Sales and Marketing at Crown & Champa Resorts. “With enticing special offers and unparalleled amenities, we guarantee an unforgettable vacation in paradise. A warm welcome awaits you at Meeru Maldives, where the perfect blend of luxury and natural splendor promises a truly magical experience.”
Nestled amidst the Maldives’ breathtaking scenery, Meeru Maldives Resort Island offers a haven of pristine beaches and authentic Maldivian charm. With over 40 years of experience in hospitality excellence, Meeru boasts 284 rooms catering to every guest’s needs. Immerse yourself in Maldivian culture, explore the captivating museum, and create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, Meeru Maldives promises a magical experience that lingers long after your departure.
Awards
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”
A Haven for All
As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.
Sustainable Practices at the Forefront
Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:
- Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.
- Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.
- Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.
To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.
Awards
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has achieved the esteemed Green Globe Certification, solidifying its commitment to sustainable tourism practices. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the resort, establishing it as the first Marriott Bonvoy property in the Maldives to receive this distinguished accolade.
Celebrating Sustainability on the 50th Anniversary
Coinciding with its recent 50th anniversary, this achievement underscores Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to environmental and social responsibility. The resort excelled in a comprehensive sustainability assessment, scoring an impressive 86% across four key pillars: Sustainable Management, Social and Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental Conservation.
Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, emphasizes the importance of sustainability: “As travelers become increasingly eco-conscious, prioritizing sustainability is crucial. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to be part of an organization that values positive global impact.”
Holistic Approach to Sustainability:
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of Furanafushi Island, the resort implements a range of sustainability initiatives:
- Coral Restoration: Pioneering a coral propagation program in partnership with Reefscapers, the resort actively restores reef habitats through their ‘Adopt A Coral’ initiative. By the end of 2023, over 567 coral frames and massive coral pyramids were planted, attracting diverse marine life.
- Energy Conservation: The INNCOMM system automatically adjusts air conditioning based on guest occupancy, optimizing energy usage.
- Waste Management: A pioneering Biogas plant will soon transform organic waste into biogas for cooking, minimizing environmental impact.
- Reduced Plastic Waste: The resort utilizes reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater and bottle it in reusable glass containers, eliminating plastic bottle usage and saving an estimated 375,000 bottles annually.
- Locally Sourced Produce: The Chef’s Garden and Furana Organic cultivate fresh vegetables, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint and promoting farm-to-table dining.
Community Engagement:
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa fosters meaningful connections with the local community through partnerships like the ‘Maldivian Journey’ program. This weekly event showcases local culture through activities, demonstrations, and traditional attire, fostering cultural appreciation.
Aligned with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ Platform:
The resort’s sustainability efforts align with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ platform, which emphasizes responsible and sustainable business practices that benefit both the environment and local communities.
Invitation to Responsible Travel:
By receiving the Green Globe Certification, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a journey of responsible travel. Guests can experience unforgettable moments while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru nominated in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
Angsana Velavaru, part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group is delighted to share its nominations in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Travel + Leisure Awards. Recognised as a contender for the Best Hotels in the Maldives, the resort also secures a nomination in the Resort Pools and Resorts for Families categories at the 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.
Nestled within a stunning lagoon, guests can explore an all-natural island paradise with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, creating an enchanting and untouched haven. Featuring 113 villas – 79 on the main island and 34 over the water, the resort offers a harmonious blend of comfort, privacy, space, and style. From Beachfront Family Pool Villas to the exclusive Deluxe InOcean Pool Villas, each accommodation is adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colors, providing generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
The all-inclusive dining experiences cater to the most discerning palates, offering authentic Maldivian flavours, rich Indian cuisine, flavorful Asian dishes, and elegant international fare – presenting diverse options for guests to indulge and savour exquisite culinary delights.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.” From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
The dedicated associates, representing various nationalities, seamlessly combine warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service. From the moment guests arrive, they experience genuine warmth that ensures every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalized to perfection.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Maldivian Airlines Announces New Service to Colombo, Sri Lanka
-
News1 week ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Continues its Commitment to Social Impact: Renews Partnership with “Mom’s Aid” for Second Year
-
Celebration1 week ago
SO/ Maldives Announces Grand Opening Party: “An Invite to the Front Row”
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for two categories in Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
-
News1 week ago
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives Joins Hard Rock International “WE ARE” Initiative for International Women’s Month
-
Featured1 week ago
Experience All the Magic of Easter Candyland at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
-
News1 week ago
Baros Maldives Launches Exclusive Serenity Healing Therapy: A Journey to Inner Peace and Balance