Meeru Maldives Wins HolidayCheck Gold for the Second Consecutive Year

Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”

Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”

A Haven for All

As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.

Sustainable Practices at the Forefront

Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:

Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.

Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.

Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.

To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.