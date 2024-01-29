News
Celebrate The Year of The Dragon at Patina Maldives
Nestled within the Fari Islands archipelago, Patina Maldives is set to captivate discerning guests with a festive Lunar New Year celebration from February 9 to 16, 2024. The resort extends a warm welcome, unveiling a seamless fusion of familial bonds, joyous celebrations, and enriching wellness experiences for all its guests.
Explore the curated festivities at Patina Maldives, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with traditional charm, promising an unparalleled Lunar New Year experience.
Ignite the Spirit of Celebration
The festivities kick off with the mesmerising Lion Dance Troupe, offering a captivating performance that heralds the auspicious arrival of the Lunar New Year. Guests will partake in the spectacle, igniting a celebratory spirit that resonates throughout the island.
Crafted Family Fun & More
For families and children, the resort offers a specially curated program of activities. From crafting seasonal lanterns to enjoying family movie nights, the programme includes a variety of engaging options such as Chinese Lantern Making, Traditional Dumplings Making, Chinese Zodiac Bingo, ensuring cherished moments for all.
Culinary Delights and Unforgettable Experiences
Indulge your senses in a chef-curated summer hotpot experience, blending the finest Eastern flavours in savoury and spicy broths. The Lunar New Year’s Eve Celebration at Portico, on February 9, 2024, promises a delectable Asian Fusion dinner, live music, and an exciting lucky draw. Participate in the Traditional Prosperity Toss, a Cantonese-style raw fish salad ritual symbolising good luck and prosperity. Raise a glass to prosperity with the beverage offerings at Veli Bar, Wok Society, and Portico, featuring a selection of craft beers to toast to the new year ahead.
Mindful Rest and Eastern Wellness
Escape the hustle and bustle with a session in the Sensory Deprivation Tank, providing you with a disconnection from all external influences. Enclosed in serene silence, the Sensory Deprivation Tank allows
for improved sleep, reduced stress, and enhanced spiritual clarity. Alternatively, book yourself a session with one of the world’s most discerning Eastern wellness-seekers, David Melladew, offering private, one-on-one wellness consultations and personalised treatments. Immerse yourself in Qigong Classes, embracing the ancient art of moving meditation, fostering mental calmness, improved balance, and enhanced body coordination.
For more information, please visit Patina Maldives or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Iru Veli set for spectacular celebration in honour of The Lunar New Year 2024
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives are set to host striking a celebration to honour the Year of the Dragon for this year’s Lunar New Year, promising an immersive experience filled with captivating cultural performances, delectable culinary delights, and insta-worthy decorations.
Welcoming the Year of the Dragon from 09th – 11th February 2024, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to showcase a captivating performance by the renowned Sichuan Opera Face Changing and Fire Spit Act, promising a blend of traditional Chinese artistry and contemporary flair. The celebration will also feature the harmonious tunes of Chinese singer and flute player, Zhu Jiayun, who is set to entertain the audience with his soulful renditions.
The festivities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will begin with will an exclusive Gala Dinner on the beach, offering a delectable feast priced at USD 160 per person. Guests can indulge in a culinary extravaganza under the stars, complemented by the rhythmic tunes of the resort’s live band. The evening will culminate in a mesmerizing fireworks display, creating a magical atmosphere to usher in the Lunar New Year.
Adding an extra touch of luck to the festivities, the Lucky Money Man is set to make a special appearance at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, spreading good fortune and positive energy. This traditional figure symbolises prosperity and wealth in Chinese culture and is believed to bring good luck to those who encounter him.
Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an engaging immersion into Chinese culture and tradition. The resort will boast captivating decorations where guests can capture moments, creating an ambiance that transports them to the heart of China. Additionally, on the 11th of February, guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli can revel in a one-night-only performance by Chinese singer and flute player Zhu Jiayun, offering a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Chinese music and culture.
As part of the festivities, both Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli will broadcast a live stream of the Chinese New Year celebrations from CCTV China the official broadcasting network in China. A large screen setup will allow guests to witness the vibrant festivities from the mainland and the iconic countdown to the New Year, creating a connection with the heart of the celebration in real-time.
“At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Chinese New Year celebration is a perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of togetherness and embark on a journey of cultural exploration. Join us as we welcome the Year of the Dragon in this idyllic paradise,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a spectacular celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Our guests can look forward to an immersive experience that not only showcases the rich tradition of Chinese culture but also offers a feast for the senses with delectable cuisine, mesmerising performances, and breathtaking views,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.
Stone Hotels opens its first property in Maldives
Stone Hotels, an up-and-coming local hospitality brand, has opened its first premium beach property in Maldives, located on the island of Dhiffushi in North Male Atoll. The hotel, which boasts 50 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offers guests a unique blend of nature, culture, and comfort.
The hotel’s location, just 35 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, makes it an ideal destination for travellers seeking a tropical getaway. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the turquoise lagoon and the white sandy beach from their rooms, which feature spacious balconies, modern amenities, and stylish furnishings.
The hotel offers a variety of dining options, ranging from the all-day dining and multi-cuisine ala carte restaurant Aanu, to the steak and seafood grill restaurant Picanha Steakhouse, to the rooftop cafe with infinity pool Infinity Lounge. For a taste of local cuisine, guests can visit Latuna Cafe & Bistro, along with Emar Bakery, which offers sweet treats and pastries.
Guests can also indulge in a range of experiences, such as the spa, which offers an exquisite voyage to well-being and relaxation, the diving and watersports centre, which provides a PADI certified dive centre, motorised and non-motorised water sports activities, and the excursions, which include sunset cruises, exhilarating fishing adventures, and day trips to serene sandbanks and inhabited islands.
The hotel features a private beach, an infinity swimming pool, a rooftop lounge, a fitness centre, a spa and sauna, a meeting room, a 24/7 front desk and concierge service, a convenience store and gift shop, a buggy service and bike rental, a laundry service, a speed boat transfer and private hire, a business centre, and free internet and wifi.
For more information and bookings, please visit stonehotels.mv.
Joe Chen’s unforgettable getaway at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives was honoured to welcome the renowned Taiwanese actress and singer, Joe Chen, to its tropical haven this month.
Best known for her role in the popular Taiwanese drama “Fated to Love You” (2008), where she played the endearing character Chen Xin Yi, Joe Chen became a prominent fgure in the Asian entertainment scene. Against the backdrop of the pristine beaches and azure waters of Fushifaru Maldives, Joe Chen embarked on an exquisite holiday and indulged in a Floating Breakfast in the privacy of her own Villa. Additionally, Joe Chen enjoyed a traditional Maldivian Feast, Malafaaiy, where she tasted local curries and favours. Amongst these culinary experiences, she took time to unwind and embrace the serene charm of this picturesque paradise.
As Joe immersed herself in the unique Maldivian culture and hospitality, she experienced the epitome of luxury and relaxation. Fushifaru became a haven of joy, rejuvenation, and unforgettable moments for the celebrated artist.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
