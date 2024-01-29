Celebrate The Year of The Dragon at Patina Maldives

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives are set to host striking a celebration to honour the Year of the Dragon for this year’s Lunar New Year, promising an immersive experience filled with captivating cultural performances, delectable culinary delights, and insta-worthy decorations.

Welcoming the Year of the Dragon from 09th – 11th February 2024, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to showcase a captivating performance by the renowned Sichuan Opera Face Changing and Fire Spit Act, promising a blend of traditional Chinese artistry and contemporary flair. The celebration will also feature the harmonious tunes of Chinese singer and flute player, Zhu Jiayun, who is set to entertain the audience with his soulful renditions.

The festivities at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will begin with will an exclusive Gala Dinner on the beach, offering a delectable feast priced at USD 160 per person. Guests can indulge in a culinary extravaganza under the stars, complemented by the rhythmic tunes of the resort’s live band. The evening will culminate in a mesmerizing fireworks display, creating a magical atmosphere to usher in the Lunar New Year.

Adding an extra touch of luck to the festivities, the Lucky Money Man is set to make a special appearance at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, spreading good fortune and positive energy. This traditional figure symbolises prosperity and wealth in Chinese culture and is believed to bring good luck to those who encounter him.

Meanwhile, Sun Siyam Iru Veli will celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an engaging immersion into Chinese culture and tradition. The resort will boast captivating decorations where guests can capture moments, creating an ambiance that transports them to the heart of China. Additionally, on the 11th of February, guests at Sun Siyam Iru Veli can revel in a one-night-only performance by Chinese singer and flute player Zhu Jiayun, offering a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Chinese music and culture.

As part of the festivities, both Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Iru Veli will broadcast a live stream of the Chinese New Year celebrations from CCTV China the official broadcasting network in China. A large screen setup will allow guests to witness the vibrant festivities from the mainland and the iconic countdown to the New Year, creating a connection with the heart of the celebration in real-time.

“At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Chinese New Year celebration is a perfect opportunity to embrace the joy of togetherness and embark on a journey of cultural exploration. Join us as we welcome the Year of the Dragon in this idyllic paradise,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a spectacular celebration at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. Our guests can look forward to an immersive experience that not only showcases the rich tradition of Chinese culture but also offers a feast for the senses with delectable cuisine, mesmerising performances, and breathtaking views,” said Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.