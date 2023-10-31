Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives secures three prestigious honors at The World Luxury Awards 2023
Hot on the heels of winning top three best resorts in the Indian Ocean by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award for the year 2023, Dusit Thani Maldives wins in three categories in the esteemed World Luxury Hotel Awards 2023.
Dusit Thani Maldives is honoured with Best Luxury Beach Resort (comprising Luxury Beach Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Sustainable Resort), Best Luxury Spa (comprising Luxury Forest Spa, Luxury Holistic Spa, and Luxury Wellness Spa), and Best Luxury Restaurant (comprising Thai Cuisine, Magnificent Scenic Views, and Luxury Resort Restaurant).
This esteemed recognition reflects the unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences that Dusit Thani Maldives consistently delivers to its guests.
“With our awe-inspiring location in Baa Atoll, unmatched hospitality, and world-class facilities, Dusit Thani Maldives has earned a reputation as a premier destination for sophisticated travellers, and we are delighted to becoming winner for our efforts with three noteworthy categories in the World Luxury Hotel Awards,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives. “From the moment guests step onto our resort’s pristine white sandy beaches, we ensure they are enveloped in a world of luxury and serenity, and we take pride in crafting experiences they can cherish for a lifetime.”
The World Luxury Hotel Awards is an international entity dedicated to honouring the epitome of opulent travel experiences. The organisation acknowledges the most outstanding hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants, airlines, and destinations in the industry, all of which consistently deliver exceptional services and memorable experiences to discerning travellers across the globe.
Nestled on its private island amidst the sparkling turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility. The resort features elegant villas and suites, each designed with a harmonious blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to ‘pause, focus, and grow’ with indulgent wellness and spa treatments at Devarana Wellness, plus a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike. Dusit Thani Maldives extends a heartfelt gratitude to its guests, partners, and associates for their continuous support. The resort remains committed to delivering gracious hospitality and looks forward to welcoming travellers from around the world to experience the unparalleled beauty and luxury of the Maldives.
Awards
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023
Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa has bagged seventh spot in the ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’ category in the recently announced Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.
A staggering half a million readers voted in the 36th edition of the eagerly anticipated annual awards, that put a well-deserved spotlight on the best cities, countries, hotels, trains, airlines and more, around the world.
This recognition from the longest-running democratic awards in the travel industry is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa. It is a cherished addition to recent accolades – including a win under the ‘Luxury All-Inclusive’ category at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 – which solidifies the resort’s leadership position in providing exceptional, all-inclusive luxury experiences.
While it crafts special boutique experiences for travellers seeking romance and adventure in the Indian Ocean, Taj Coral Reef continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. An EarthCheck Platinum Certification in 2023 corroborates the team’s heartfelt dedication to responsible tourism. From a pioneering Coral Reef Rehabilitation Program that keeps its priceless 1000-year-old atoll thriving to promoting sustainability practises amongst guests, Taj Coral Reef is determined to preserve our planet for future generations.
Taj Coral Reef & Spa, Maldives is a luxury boutique resort for the adventurously-inclined romantic traveller, Taj Coral Reef is tucked over a 1000-year old heritage coral atoll, encircling the heart-shaped Hembadhu Island. 62 plush, thatched-roof villas are designed atop the stunning house reef to offer environmentally-responsible vacations. Besides a world-class dive-in centre, the resort’s award-winning environmental protection and conservation program invites guests to participate as ‘Custodians of the Reef’, protecting this fragile ecosystem while gently exploring it.
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort earns top accolades at World Travel Awards 2023
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been voted the winner of three hotly contested categories in the 30th annual World Travel Awards: Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023; Maldives’ Leading Luxury Resort 2023; and Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023, which recognised the resort’s opulent John Jacob Astor Estate. With over 18,500 square-feet of indoor/outdoor living space, the residence is the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives.
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. The organisation is globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. This year, the World Travel Awards commemorates its 30th anniversary of rewarding travel distinction.
“It is an honour to be recognized by the World Travel Awards for the seventh consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.
“Our ability to earn top honours across three categories is a testament to our hard-working team and valued guests who provide us with the necessary feedback to continue raising the bar for luxury experiences and service in our world-class destination.”
The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property is designed by WOW Architects and presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, signature to The St. Regis brand.
Awards
Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village wins prestigious Travel Awards
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels properties, Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village, have won multiple awards at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) held in Bangalore and World Travel Awards held in Dubai.
Equator Village won the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards 2023. At the SATA Awards, Summer Island Maldives won the Leading Eco Friendly Resort, while Equator Village won the Leading Heritage Resort Award.
The World Travel Awards began in 1993 and employs a global voting method to identify the eventual winners from the nominees. Verified Industry expert votes are given more weight over the standard votes. The awards are recognised as one of the hallmarks of celebrating the hospitality industry’s finest establishments.
Starting from 2016, SATA awards are given out to honour the top tourist destinations in the South Asian Region following a rigorous jury process.
Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot beach destination catering to honeymooners seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Just a brief 45-minute speedboat journey from the nation’s primary airport, this resort boasts an array of enticing offerings for newlyweds. Over the years, Summer Island Maldives has implemented numerous sustainability initiatives aimed towards limiting the resort’s environmental footprint from phasing out single-use plastics on the island and using solar heaters for all the island’s hot water to installing the world’s largest 3D coral reef in its blue lagoon.
Nestled in the picturesque Addu Atoll, Equator Village epitomises Southern hospitality on the grounds of what was once a Royal Air Force Base. Paying homage to its proximity to the equator, this tropical sanctuary offers convenient access to Addu, making it the ultimate choice for guests seeking to uncover the Maldives’ lesser-known treasures while immersing themselves in its captivating history.
“Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village’s inclusion among the distinguished SATA Award and World Travel Award recipients underscores the unwavering dedication of Kaimoo’s exceptional staff and management in delivering unparalleled service to our cherished guests. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to the profound confidence our guests and esteemed industry collaborators place in us,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director of Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.
