Dusit Thani Maldives secures three prestigious honors at The World Luxury Awards 2023

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels properties, Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village, have won multiple awards at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) held in Bangalore and World Travel Awards held in Dubai.

Equator Village won the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards 2023. At the SATA Awards, Summer Island Maldives won the Leading Eco Friendly Resort, while Equator Village won the Leading Heritage Resort Award.

The World Travel Awards began in 1993 and employs a global voting method to identify the eventual winners from the nominees. Verified Industry expert votes are given more weight over the standard votes. The awards are recognised as one of the hallmarks of celebrating the hospitality industry’s finest establishments.

Starting from 2016, SATA awards are given out to honour the top tourist destinations in the South Asian Region following a rigorous jury process.

Summer Island Maldives is a barefoot beach destination catering to honeymooners seeking an unforgettable experience in the Maldives. Just a brief 45-minute speedboat journey from the nation’s primary airport, this resort boasts an array of enticing offerings for newlyweds. Over the years, Summer Island Maldives has implemented numerous sustainability initiatives aimed towards limiting the resort’s environmental footprint from phasing out single-use plastics on the island and using solar heaters for all the island’s hot water to installing the world’s largest 3D coral reef in its blue lagoon.

Nestled in the picturesque Addu Atoll, Equator Village epitomises Southern hospitality on the grounds of what was once a Royal Air Force Base. Paying homage to its proximity to the equator, this tropical sanctuary offers convenient access to Addu, making it the ultimate choice for guests seeking to uncover the Maldives’ lesser-known treasures while immersing themselves in its captivating history.

“Summer Island Maldives and Equator Village’s inclusion among the distinguished SATA Award and World Travel Award recipients underscores the unwavering dedication of Kaimoo’s exceptional staff and management in delivering unparalleled service to our cherished guests. Furthermore, it serves as a testament to the profound confidence our guests and esteemed industry collaborators place in us,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director of Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.