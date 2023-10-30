Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa gains guest adoration at the Conde Nast Traveller Readers Choice Awards 2023

Lily Beach Resort & Spa, an oasis of luxury nestled in the heart of the Maldives, has achieved the esteemed title of ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards. Lily Beach, the pioneer of the All-Inclusive concept in the Maldives, stands as a cozy home away from home for both families and honeymooners alike.

At Lily Beach, guests experience the epitome of the ‘All-Inclusive Platinum Plan.’ This award-winning plan encompasses an array of offerings, including unlimited premium drinks, Premium French Champagne Taittinger available by the glass at all restaurants and bars, delectable meals at the resort’s world-class restaurants with weekly themed dinners and private romantic dining options around the island.

Located in the South Ari atoll, the resort’s prime position offers unparalleled opportunities for underwater enthusiasts, with breathtaking sightings of majestic Whale Sharks and graceful Manta Rays year-round. With its captivating, untouched house-reef being home to a numerous array of marine life including seat turtles, reef sharks, eagle rays and many small anemones, the underwater adventures offered at the resort are in a league of their own. In the evenings, weekly entertainment including cultural nights, disco nights, DJ nights and live music performances keep the guests both adults and children happy as they dance and sing the night away. The aim of the All-Inclusive package is to make every holiday a perfect, stress-free experience.

The resort offers a plethora of recreational activities starting from a modern, newly renovated Gym, indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis, and a stunning tennis court for tennis players to hit the ball around on a perfectly sunny day.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the ‘Maldives Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2023’ by World Travel Awards,” said Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales and Marketing at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. “This award not only acknowledges our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality but also our dedication to redefining the All-Inclusive experience in the Maldives.”

Lily Beach offers guests a haven of tranquility and adventure combined, making it a preferred choice for families and honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape.

For more information on the Platinum All Inclusive plan, click here.