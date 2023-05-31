Featured News Travel

Fairmont Maldives wins 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

11 views May 31, 2023

Tripadvisor has named the private island hideaway of Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, one of the winners of Travellers’ Choice Award, for the fifth year in a row, placing the luxury Maldives resort in the top 10% of all listings on the travel information and booking website worldwide.

The coveted award celebrates and honours businesses that consistently deliver excellent service and fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

This latest achievement adds to the ever-growing collection of awards bestowed upon Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of the exceptional team, who continually strive to create unforgettable moments and unrivalled experiences for guests.

