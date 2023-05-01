Coco Collection collaborates with University of Milano-Bicocca for marine conservation efforts

This Earth Day, Coco Collection announced collaboration with the University of Milano-Bicocca—one of the most prestigious universities in Italy, recognised globally for its research-oriented approach. This collaboration aims to promote and strengthen scientific teaching, protect the fragile environment and its biodiversity, and work to protect the coral gardens through supporting coral rehabilitation and conservation.

Coco Bodu Hithi recently welcomed Dr. Simone Montano, Assistant Professor at the University of Milano-Bicocca, Department of Earth and Environmental Science (DISAT) and Vice-Director of the university’s Marine Research and High Education Centre at Magoodhoo Island in the Maldives. He delivered a presentation which focused on Marine Biodiversity, Coral Reefs, Ecosystems, and the current health status of the coral garden.

“All my activities are aimed at understanding the dynamics that will drive this ecosystem under a climate change scenario in order to develop and propose environmental management plans. Also, I wish to promote and strengthen scientific and teaching cooperation in the field of Biodiversity and Ecology, Climate Change and Ecosystem Health, and Sustainable Use of Marine Resources through the implementation of an internship program with Coco Collection.” says Dr. Simone.

Coco Collection recognises the significance of the effects of climate change as well as the continuously fluctuating but progressive increasing in ocean heat content globally. This is particularly important as this year global scientists predict an extreme El Niño, which could lead to a mass bleaching event of our coral reefs. We are therefore taking further steps to proactively safeguard our house reef and Chiara Fumagalli, Sustainability Officer of Coco Collection believes this collaboration “is just the beginning of a long-term cooperation that can make Coco Collection a leader in coral rehabilitation and conservation”.

This partnership will soon be put into practice as our first Intern from the University of Milano-Bicocca, Piero Pagliantini, will begin his work with us at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu in late April. According to Piero, “The sea world is one of the most exciting things for me since I was a kid. This is one of the reasons why I decided to study marine science in my master’s degree, and I’m really interested into understanding the complexity of the coral environment, which is affected especially recently by different bleaching episodes that constitute a real threat for the future of these ecosystems”.

To stay updated on Coral Rehabilitation and Conservation initiative and to find out about the hidden biodiversity of Maldivian coral reefs, coral rehabilitation activities and more, follow social media @cococaresmv.