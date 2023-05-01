A Meaningful Eid celebration at Sheraton Maldives

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa recently celebrated Eid with a wonderful event that brought together families and associates in a celebration of togetherness. The resort recognizes the importance of family and community, and Eid was a perfect occasion to bring everyone together for a special day of bonding.

The festivities began with a variety of family bonding activities, including paper lantern-making, canoe races, and traditional Maldivian games such as Thin Mugoali and Faiga Thalhaa. As a gesture of appreciation, guests were welcomed with gifts and goodies before enjoying a delicious festive meal that featured a wide range of local Maldivian and International cuisines, including a barbeque station and kids corner.

“We are delighted to host this Eid celebration for our associates and their families,” said Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager. “Eid is a special time for all of us, and we were excited to create a joyful moment where everyone can celebrate together.”

The highlight of the day was the Kula Koadi Parade, where associates dressed in colorful costumes marched around the resort accompanied by the upbeat rhythm of Boduberu. Everyone, including guests who joined, danced and laughed as they splashed colored powder on each other celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.

The evening was just as exciting, with an Around-The-World tantalizing buffet dinner at Feast accompanied by a live band. Guests enjoyed a range of delicious dishes, from local Maldivian delicacies to international favorites, while the live band played music that had everyone dancing the night away.

The Eid celebration at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa was a great success, and the resort looks forward to hosting more events that bring together families and associates in the spirit of togetherness.