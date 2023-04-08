White Tern Residence Serviced Suites: Epitome of urbanesque island luxury

White Tern Residence Serviced Suites, a luxurious accommodation located on the finest stretch of beachfront in Hulhumale, Maldives, is proud to announce the opening of its doors to guests. The serviced suites provide guests with stunning views of the ocean and beach, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Maldives.

The serviced suites feature chicly designed Ocean View Suites and Deluxe Studio Suites, with elegant interiors and modern furnishings. Each service suite has its own kitchenette with premium appliances, LED TV with cable channels, work desk, and washer, making it the perfect home away from home. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of complimentary local phone calls.

The Residence also features a café, gym, and private roof-top deck, perfect for al-fresco dining under the Maldivian sun or mesmerizing full moon nights and starlit evenings. White Tern Residence, Serviced Suites, is a 15-minute drive from Velana International Airport and 20-minute drive away from Male City.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to White Tern Residence Serviced Suites, where they can experience unrivalled comfort, privacy, and luxury,” said Ahmed Aslam, General Manager of the Residence. “Our living spaces and facilities are truly the epitome of Urbanesque Island Luxury.”

For more information, or to book your stay, please visit www.whiteternresidence.com