Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives welcomes Steven Phillips as new General Manager

Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives has appointed its new General Manager, Steven Phillips, a native of the United Kingdom.

Phillips has a rich experience in working with some of the fast growing, multi-cultural and international luxury brands in the world including business hotels, golf resorts and luxury private island resorts. He has worked all over the world including 10 years in the Maldives, and also London, Japan, Malta, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Abu Dhabi.

One of the highlights of Phillips’s career was as the General Manager at Gili Lankanfushi from 2014 to 2017, an ultra-Luxury Maldivian Resort of 45 villas, including the world’s largest overwater villa complex. In 2015, the property was voted as Reader’s Choice, No.1 Hotel in The World.

He was also instrumental to the success of the opening of JOALI Maldives whilst overseeing both JOALI Resorts in the Maldives as Area General Manager from 2017 to 2020.

Phillips has a degree in Hotel & Institutional Operations and has earned several useful certificates such as Diploma in Wine & Spirits, Cornell Hospitality and General Manager’s Executive Programme – UK.

Moreover, he has an outstanding track record in leading ultra-luxury resorts, Strategic Budgeting, PR Media Relations and Organisational Building. He is an accomplished hospitality executive particularly adept in setting up and implementing organisational structures in pre-opening destination resorts.

Phillips brings along his saviour-faire and expertise of the hospitality world, as well as his passion for cultures and people development. In his new position, Steven will ensure that Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives continues to create unrivalled guest experiences, and brings a playful twist on luxury.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands. Firmly established as one of the finest resorts in the Maldives, “Finolhu”, meaning sandbank in Dhivehi, consists of 125 beachfront and overwater villas.