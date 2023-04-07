The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Christophe Marleix from world-renowned roster of Le Cordon Bleu

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrates the newest addition to the resort’s acclaimed Guest Chef Series, welcoming Chef Christophe Marleix, Executive Chef of CORD by Le Cordon Bleu, the world’s leading network of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management institutes.

On April 6th and 7th, the St Regis Maldives Vommuli will welcome Chef Christophe Marleix, who will present a special one-time signature menu for lunch and dinner for hotel guests. Chef Christophe will curate a delectable 6-course menu featuring local produce and meticulously chosen ingredients. Meals will be prepared for the guests enjoyed in a paradise setting of pristine white sand beaches, tropical jungle, and mesmerising seascape views. Chef Christophe will implement an original and sensational dining affair that includes tempura vegetables, lentil hummus and crushed herbs; tuna tartar with confit shallots, avocado, mango and coriander; seafood stew with coconut, lime and ginger; and pressed chicken with bell pepper and shellfish sauce.

Chef Christophe brings with him a great deal of fine dining experience before joining CORD by Le Cordon Bleu, including executive head chef roles at The Grill at the Dorchester Hotel, part of Alain Ducasse’s Dorchester Collection, and Foile. His previous roles include Executive Sous Chef at Restaurant La Cour Jardin and Chef de Cuisine at three Michelin-starred Banqueting Plaza Athénée in Paris, Chef de Partie at two Michelin-starred fine dining Restaurant Jean Paul Jeunet in Jura and Commis Chef to Chef De Partie at the two Michelin-starred Restaurant Nicolas Le Bec at five star hotel La Cour des Loges in Lyon.

Drawing on Le Cordon Bleu’s unique heritage spanning over 125 years, CORD by Le Cordon Bleu is a unique dining concept based in the heart of the City of London, and the first restaurant from the prestigious network of culinary institutes to open in England’s capital city. The menus are masterfully designed by the expert chef team, spearheaded by Christophe Marleix and delivered with unparalleled attention to detail and a focus on delivering the best culinary experiences.

Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to bid on an exclusive lunch with hands on experience where guests will be able to learn directly from Chef Christophe in the making of a 3-course menu featuring mahi-mahi gravlax, grilled onions, dill and chilli sauce; cod, squid ink béarnaise, and mixed courgettes, and a dark chocolate trilogy. The experience for two also includes two nights in a Panoramic Overwater Villa with pool, daily breakfast at ALBA restaurant, 60-minute signature Iridium Touch spa treatment for two at the world-renowned Iridium Spa and a private guided snorkelling tour of the majestic reef surrounding the resort.

During his visit to the Maldives, Chef Christophe will spend a day at Maldives University where he will share his expertise with students. With over 20 years of experience in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels, Chef Christophe brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the classroom. His passion for cooking and dedication to using the finest ingredients will give students a unique perspective and the opportunity to learn from a world-renowned chef. The initiative pays homage to Marriott International’s Serve 360 program, which aims to create positive social and environmental impact. In line with Serve 360’s goals, the collaboration will provide valuable resources, educational opportunities, mentorship, and more for local students. The Marriott team is proud to be making a difference in their community and supporting the next generation of leaders.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to align with a prestigious institute like Le Cordon Bleu that holds such high international regard, that not only places an emphasis on skills, but on educational practices as well,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager, of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “Moreover, it’s a privilege to support the local community through this initiative with Chef Christophe. We’re proud to support Maldives University and to provide the opportunity to demonstrate a glimpse of his culinary skills to students and to our guests. His arrival furthers our allegiance to our guests by providing exclusive and unique experiences time after time.”

To learn more about The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort guest chef series and additional culinary talent to be announced through 2023, please visit: www.stregismaldives.com