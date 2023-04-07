Great deals for remote workers, solo travellers at Kandima Maldives

A switch in working habits, particularly following the pandemic, with reliable access to technology and connectivity, has seen the digital nomad lifestyle rise and workers’ thirst for exploration stronger than ever. Whether it is freedom, independence, or simply meeting new people while travelling the world, becoming a digital nomad is an increasingly popular way to combine a healthy work-life balance.

Contrary to popular belief that remote work involves lounging on the beach with a Pina Colada in hand, recent research has revealed that remote workers tend to be 13% more productive than their office-based counterparts.

Kandima Maldives has taken a forward-thinking approach to attract digital nomads to the island. This destination offers a world of choice for those working remotely, with complimentary high-speed internet available throughout the island, with a special rate for guests staying longer than six nights. The deal is available from 11 January 2023 – 23 December 2023 when booked directly and includes full-board accommodation. Guests can redeem this offer by imputing the promo code “SOLO” at the bookings page or by contacting the hotel at mykindofplace@kandima.com.

When the laptop closes and the out-of-office message turns on, a world of choice is available at Kandima to wind down.

Blow off steam at BURN fitness centre, tennis court, or football pitch, and for a more calming and rejuvenating time, head to EsKape Spa. Re-energise on a jet ski or any water sports you choose in Kandima’s turquoise lagoon or head off on a sunset cruise with dolphins – all available at Aquaholics.

Each room at Kandima is equipped with comfortable furnishings and includes air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, and a minibar. The resort has plenty of dining options to satisfy any craving, from international cuisine to local Maldivian specialities.

You can finish the day at one of the eight restaurants or head to one of the island’s 3 bars to grab your well-deserved cocktail.

At Kandima Maldives, you’ll experience the perfect balance of work and play. So why not escape the confines of your home office and join in on paradise? Book here and take remote working to the next level.

Solo Travel

Kandima has also recognised an increase in demand for solo travel in 2023 and is providing generous discounts on its nightly rates this summer for those seeking to travel solo. Typically considered a couple’s destination, the Maldives has so much to offer for solo travellers. Ignite your inner aquaholic and discover the depths of the Indian Ocean with diving, night snorkelling, sea bob experiences and even coral adoption for nature lovers.

This summer, solo travellers can save on the room rate when staying at Kandima Maldives. The offer is valid between 11 May – 30 September 2023 and applies to the resort’s sky studio rooms. A room now costs US$194 per night for a solo traveller. The deal is available to book here.