The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives launches wellness package in partnership with renowned sustainable skincare brands, Seed to Skin and The Organic Pharmacy

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is thrilled to announce the launch of The Eco Escape wellness package, in partnership with Seed to Skin and The Organic Pharmacy. The partnership marks the first hotel venture for both brands in the asia-pacific region, and further aligns with The Standard, Maldives journey towards sustainability.

Nestled amongst the beautiful blues of the Raa Atoll, the 5 day package offers a complete wellness focused itinerary including daily yoga and specially curated facials, for you to relax and restore in ultimate paradise. The Standard Maldives Spa boasts a playground of steam rooms, hammam and spa deck providing a spiritual haven for each wellness experience.

Guests will receive two signature treatments by The Organic Pharmacy, including a 90-minute Deep Sleep Massage and Rose Renewal Ritual. The Deep Sleep Massage is the perfect antidote for frequent travellers and people suffering from lack of sleep. This treatment starts with a foot bath in soothing water infused with relaxing oils and combines a full body massage with rejuvenating foot acupressure and a mini facial. Rich aromatic blends aid detoxification, strengthening muscles and joints, relieving jet lag, and promoting better sleep.

The Rose Renewal Ritual will soothe, nourish, and repair the skin with a cooling and hydrating treatment. Ideal for dry, sun-exposed, or damaged skin, this calming body therapy includes a gentle yet effective Cleopatra body scrub enriched with Ylang Ylang, Rose Germanium, and Sea Salt to reduce redness and fight radical damage. The treatment is finished with an antioxidant facial and intensive serum and butter to restore skin cells.

The package also includes a 60-minute candle massage with Seed to Skin. A profoundly relaxing experience, a warm candle is delicately poured onto the skin and massaged with slow sweeping movements in this signature treatment. Rich in skin conditioning ingredients, guests will feel the benefits of argan oil, coconut extract, and shea butter infused with oud wood and vanilla.

Treatments will take place amongst an overflowing itinerary of daily yoga and meditation with expert practitioners to align body and mind.

The Eco Escape Package:

Day One 6PM-7PM: Sunset Sun Salutation Yoga followed by a refreshing drink at Tonic Bar.

Day Two 6AM – 7AM: Sunrise Sun Salutation Yoga 3PM – 4.30PM: 90-minute Deep Relax Massage or Rose Renewal Ritual with The Organic Pharmacy, followed by a refreshing drink at Tonic Bar.

Day Three OPTIONAL: Beginner Yoga in line with the resort timetable 4PM – 5PM: DIY Private Hammam 6PM – 7PM: Sound Meditation Refreshing drink at Tonic Bar

Day Four OPTIONAL: Hatha Yoga in line with the resort timetable 11AM – 12.30PM: 90-minute Deep Relax Massage or Rose Renewal Ritual with The Organic Pharmacy. 6PM – 7PM: 30-minute spot on Reflexology Treatment with CBD. Refreshing drink at Tonic Bar

Day Five OPTIONAL: Morning Walking Meditation in line with the resort timetable3PM – 4.30PM: 60-minute Candle Massage with Seed to SkinOPTIONAL: Aqua Yoga in line with the resort timetableRefreshing drink at Tonic Bar

Packages start at £1,200 per person, exclusive of 10% service charge and 16% GST, for full details, terms and conditions and booking information, see here. For further information and high res imagery please contact PURPLE: thestandardmaldives@purplepr.com