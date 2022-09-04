Uncap, believe, fly: Grab a Coke, get ready for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season

Coca-Cola is kicking off yet another exciting football season in Maldives to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, offering football lovers in the Maldives to win a wide array of exciting prizes!

On September 1, 2022, Coca-Cola gathered football fans, stakeholders and media at Hotel Jen in Male’ to kick-off its celebrations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season. In attendance were key officials from the Maldives sports community, including Hon. Ahmed Mahloof, the Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment; and Mr. Bassam Adeel Jaleel, President of the Football Association of Maldives.

The invitees were treated to the electrifying rhythm of Habeys Boduberu’s unique performance and The Coca-Cola Company’s long-standing association with the world’s biggest sporting events like the FIFA World Cup. Representatives of Coca-Cola and its bottling partner, Male Aerated Water Company Pvt. Ltd., shared detailed plans for the football season which features exciting giveaways, competitions and so much more!

Starting today, Coca-Cola is inviting fans in Maldives to stand the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the real magic of the world’s largest and most anticipated single-sport event – the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With this year’s theme of ‘Believing is Magic’, the Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promotion gives the opportunity for consumers in Maldives to believe that their team will win and stand a chance to go watch a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live!

From September 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, any purchase of 500ml, 1.25L and 2L of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero or Sprite with a Yellow Cap will carry a six-digit code under the cap. Consumers can enter the giveaway by sending the code to 2626, with chances of winning increasing every time they send a code! The packaging label will be different to regular packaging as it will carry a unique label to represent the Coca-Cola and FIFA association.

During the promotion, eight couples will win a trip to experience a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match live. Consumers will also have a chance to win a Gaming Console or the Official Al Rihla Pro Match Ball weekly. Some can also win Coca-Cola cases to enjoy at their ‘At Home Stadium’ with family and friends. The Uncap. Believe. Fly. Promo Live Draw, which will select the lucky daily and weekly winners, will be telecast on Television Maldives (TVM) every Saturday from 19:45 to 19:55hrs, from September 10, 2022 onwards, for 8 weeks. Tune into TVM every weekend and follow the @cocacolamaldives Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Pankaj Sinha, Managing Director for Coca-Cola in the Maldives, said, “Coca-Cola and football go hand in hand. We are proud to kick-off the exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season in Maldives. Maldivians are extremely passionate about football and can now win exciting prizes as Coca-Cola shares in their passion as well. The giveaways, competitions and activations we have lined up for the next three months highlight Coca-Cola’s commitment to making football truly global as we realise the dreams of football fans and bring the joy and excitement of the FIFA World Cup™ to their doorsteps.”

As the tournament kicks off in Qatar in November, Coca-Cola will continue to give Maldivian football fans the experience of the FIFA World Cup through match screening, exciting consumer activations, and much more! An exclusive Coca-Cola Fan Zone website will also go live soon, enabling fans in the Maldives and around the world to show their love for their favourite team through score predictions and exciting promises to keep. Maldives is known for its passion for football, and at each step of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 season, Coca-Cola will offer football enthusiasts in Maldives the chance to win amazing gifts.

Grab a Coke, gather with friends and family, watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches live, and stand the chance of winning many fabulous prizes! Stay tuned to the official Coca-Cola Maldives Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest FIFA World Cup updates and promotions.

The Coca-Cola Company is one of the longest-standing corporate partners of FIFA, with a formal association beginning in 1974 and an official sponsorship of FIFA World Cup since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Since 2006, Coca-Cola has exclusively activated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola – offering millions of people the opportunity to experience the exquisite Trophy and help ramp up anticipation ahead of the tournament. In 2018, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour had visited Maldives, giving Maldivians the privilege to get this unique experience to get up and close with the FIFA trophy. For this season, FIFA World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Kaká sent the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy on a global journey that includes all 32 qualifying countries for the first time. Original FIFA World Cup Trophy was unveiled at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena before it embarks on its fifth journey, travelling to 51 countries and territories.