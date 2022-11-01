Underwater fantasy world festive fun at Kandima Maldives

This Christmas the Maldives’ game-changing affordable lifestyle resort, Kandima Maldives, is making a splash with an anything-but-ordinary two-week-long programme of activities starting 22nd December under the theme “Aqua Fantasia”. Plunge into an underwater fantasy world where even the wildest imaginations are brought to life as the (desti)nation turns into a vibrant tropical paradise and ocean-inspired playground. Ring in the most wonderful time of the year the K’way with these festive activities promising fun for all ages!

Guests are invited to enjoy familiar holiday traditions from gingerbread house decorating to spectacular Christmas tree lighting all with a cool island twist. Complete with day-long activities for kids, including a stylish Santa arrival on Christmas day, a magic show, curated dinners, and an oh-so entertaining Christmas Eve party, the festive program is sure to sleigh your Christmas holiday.

Kandima invites those with adventure in their souls to splash into the New Year by indulging in a multitude of adrenaline-filled adventures. These active lifestyle experiences include a mind-boggling underwater-themed art exhibition, a thrilling aqua treasure hunt, and a playfully competitive paddle board and kayak race.

Ignite your inner aquaholic and discover the depths of the Indian Ocean with fun dives, night snorkelling, sea bob experiences and even coral adoption for nature lovers. This festive season will be like no other for maritime imaginers and adrenaline chasers at Kandima!

Kandima is reimagining festive fun in the K’way with an exciting series of immersive experiences and events for all ages! Be it spectacular dance performances from the renowned Optical Entertainment crew, complete with mermaids and a fire show, pool parties, art festival, beach barbecue or live entertainment performances, there is something lined up for every imaginative traveller! While you sit back, relax, and enjoy some alone time with your partner, Kandiland, the island resort’s dedicated zone for kids, has got you covered with a curated programme of playful adventures like no other. The line-up of activities includes a magic show by internationally acclaimed Mr. Marvel from the UK, themed mermaid and superhero parties, a scavenger hunt, and more!

Kandima is sure to delight everyone’s tastebuds with underwater-inspired gastronomy experiences across 10 dining options. During the festive season, all restaurants and bars will carry a simile of an underwater inspiration with fresh ingredients inspired by the ocean carefully crafted into mouth-watering dishes mimicking the underwater world. Whether you indulge in buffets, seafood popups, marine life-inspired desserts or hand-made ‘kocktails’, you’re in for a lip-smacking experience! Additionally, guests won’t want to miss the enchanting underwater New Years’ Eve gala which promises to WOW.

After getting your daily dose of vitamin sea, relax into an ocean-inspired wellness treatment at the award-winning esKape spa. Try the festive season outdoor aqua dome or warm lava shell massage, each personalised wellness experience will awaken your senses and rejuvenate your mind and body. Nestled in the tropical surroundings of the island, the esKape spa is the perfect place to detach from distractions and glow from the inside out.

Regardless of whether you’re travelling as a couple, with friends, solo, or as a family, there’s something for everyone this festive season at Kandima – the coolest and most stylish resort in the Maldives!

View the full programme of festive season events at Kandima Maldives here