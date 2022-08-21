Anantara Kihavah Maldives opens new villas￼

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has launched new family-style villas for travelers. Adding to the resort’s collection of multi-bedroom private pool residences introduced earlier this year, these new accommodation options consist of four Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villas and eight One Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villas.

Each of the Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villas offer 4,435 square feet of space, and is steps from a white sand beach. A 40-foot swimming pool runs alongside an extensive outdoor sun terrace and offers massage jets and submerged seating. There is also a shaded dining sala and outdoor barbecue pit complete with a sunken dining lounge.

The villa comprises two separate bedrooms—one king and one twin—both of which include a day bed, a fully equipped refreshment center and wine fridge, and an en-suite bathroom. There is an outdoor shower as well as an oversized bathtub, along with a waterfall feature in the bathroom. An additional sleeping room suitable for one adult is located within the interconnecting space between both bedrooms, ensuring convenience for parents traveling with children or additional family members.

The Two Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa can accommodate three adults and two children, or five adults.

The One Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villas offer 2,777 square feet of space. These villas sit amongst natural foliage and coconut palms on the 30-acre island, with direct access onto powdery sands and into ultramarine waters. Ideally suited for families with young children, the villas have separate sleeping quarters suitable for children under 12 years old. The rooms have calming white walls and natural teak wood furnishings, while outdoors, guests can find sun loungers or swing beds.

Exterior of a One-Bedroom Family Beach Pool Villa (Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas)

Anantara Kihavah’s collection has two-, three- and four-bedroom pool residences. Each residence has Kajan thatched palm roofs and Balau hardwood flooring on its outdoor decks. Floor-to-ceiling doors of the living and dining room slide open for ocean or jungle views. Each residence is also fitted with its own working kitchen, double-bed spa treatment room and gym with a range of fitness equipment. The resort offers a dedicated Villa Host to attend to every need, and a Wine Sommelier and Personal Chef service on request.

For activities, guests can snorkel or dive at the house reef, home to hundreds of tropical fish, Hawksbill Turtles, Nurse and Reef Sharks, Spotted Eagle Rays, and Jacks. Experienced instructors, rental equipment, dhonis and reef dive sites cater for both beginners and experienced explorers. In glass-bottomed kayaks, guests can follow the edge of the reef fringing the island for some of the best over water views of the oceanic life in their natural habitat. If staying dry is preferred, guests can choose to hop onboard the Ocean Whisperer for a sunset cruise or dolphin discovery excursion.

Good to know: Catering for children aged six to 11 years old, a trio of marine biology programs is available. Designed to provide an educational holiday, young explorers can join the resident marine biologist on a turtle quest or manta snorkeling excursion or take part in coral transplanting and essential research snorkeling adventures. In addition, named after the beautiful found on the beach, ‘Thiththi Boli Kids Club’ offers complimentary daily supervised programs, fun arts and crafts activities, indoor and outdoor sports, and games for younger guests between four to 12 years old.

There are six restaurants and bars, including SEA, the resort’s signature underwater restaurant and wine cellar. Whether at breakfast, lunch or dinner, all the family will be entranced and entertained by the diverse marine life playing hide-and-seek amongst the coral reefs.