Live exquisitely with St. Regis Hotels and Resorts

As travel continues to evolve with a desire to elevate travel experiences to new heights, St. Regis Hotels and Resorts across Asia is inspiring travellers to explore exquisite leisure locales at the finest address in Maldives, Bangkok, Langkawi, Bali, Osaka, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur with tailored and luxury experiences.

Honouring the brand’s spirit of invention and cherished traditions, with the anticipatory and signatory personalised St. Regis Butler Service, guests can take part in a rich celebration of storied history with signature rituals such as Evening Ritual with the art of sabrage over sunset or celebrate the art of play with Family Traditions offering engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guest.

Take luxury retreat to a new height with Private Island Experience at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort

Take luxury retreat to the next level with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s private island experience. Surrounded by the aquamarine waves of the Indian Ocean in the Dhaalu Atoll, the buy-out experience accommodates up to 154 guests premier access to the transcendent signature villas and one of the most expansive overwater villas in the Maldives, the John Jacob Astor Estate.

Dedicated St. Regis Butler round the clock will ensure a well curated stay from dolphin cruising and snorkelling excursions aboard the resort’s own luxury yacht, Norma, an Azimut flybridge 66 for guests to charter at their leisure, or an ayurvedic healing treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa with one of the largest hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives, the sunset celebration at the uniquely designed The Whale Bar, for the St. Regis evening ritual of champagne sabering followed by a barbecue dinner by the beach.