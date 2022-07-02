WOW! Xperience for Sameeksha Sud, Praveen Bhatt in Maldives: Swimming with sharks

The Maldives is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Beyond the typical snorkelling, surfing, and diving, there are many more engaging experiences to enjoy in the paradisical Maldives. These include ocean adventures such as spotting dolphins, swimming with manta rays and whale sharks, and now even swimming with the sharks (to be precise, swimming with the gentle, elegant, and friendly nurse sharks).

Sameeksha Sud, an Indian Television Actress and Internet personality, and Praveen Bhatt, a well-known photographer, were recently spotted together with their significant other and family respectively having a WOW! Xperience on an adventure to a special location in Vaavu atoll in the Maldives to swim with nurse sharks. This adrenaline-fuelled ‘Xperience’ is offered by the popular all-inclusive destination in the Maldives – Lily Beach Resort & Spa, located on the island of Huvahendhoo, in South Ari Atoll.

Sameeksha and Praveen have shared many posts on their respective Instagram handles on the glimpses from their adventure into the deep, swimming with nurse sharks, spotting dolphins, swimming around a shipwreck, visiting a local island, and even feeding some Sting Rays – while amidst the postcard perfect azure Maldivian sky and turquoise waters.

Known for the television shows like Baal Veer, Doli Armaano Ki, and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, Sameeksha Sud is certainly a fun entertainer even on social media – especially with her relatable stories and quirky dance moves. To keep her fans in on the action, she has also shared some amazing Vlogs on her YouTube channel (with over 1.23 million subscribers), showcasing her experiences while in the Maldives. Some amazing videos include one showcasing Day 1 at the beautiful Resort and the one that stole the show with its jaw-dropping visuals is the one about the WOW! at Vaavu Xperience by Lily Beach.

The tropical Maldives brims with its natural beauty and has many activities for you to savour every moment amidst flora, fauna, and the glistening ocean. It is a perfect destination to have unforgettable memories, whether as a couple or as a family. And what a way for Sameeksha to create some exciting memories on her ‘first-ever visit to the Maldives’ by having this WOW! Xperience.

Sameeksha has this to say about the whole ‘Xperience’, “This was a lifetime experience. It was really amazing and really fun for me my partner both.”

