Kandima Maldives brings soulful experience for Muslim travellers this Ramadan

Amidst turquoise waters, nestled in the lush greeneries lies an oh-so serene oasis of pure tropical bliss. Perfect for rest and replenish, Kandima Maldives, the game-changing desti(nation) is offering an unmissable exclusive Ramadan package extending till Eid for the Middle East guests. Rated as one of the most experiential Maldivian lifestyle holiday destination by many, explore this 3-km long lifestyle desi(nation) this Ramadan for a truly unforgettable stay.

Kandima Maldives offers travellers a peaceful retreat in the midst of tranquil blue Maldivian waters while celebrating Ramadan with exquisite food and magical outdoor experiences. Guests will feast on the most delectable cuisine featuring a hearty selection of Halal meats cooked with an Arabic twist for Iftar & Suhoor meals and served with exquisite kandimatised smiles and hospitality. The soulful stay can be complemented with a designated Mosque on the island. Come dusk time, Kandima Maldives’ specially designed Lounge/Majlis for guests’ post-fasting pleasure will offer a wide range of Arabic coffees, teas, sweets and Shisha surrounded by the outdoor beauty and big screen entertainment at the breathtaking Aroma Cafe. It cannot get any more authentic than this!

Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations at Kandima Maldives said: “We are delighted to be welcoming travelers for this occasion at Kandima Maldives. We sought to develop a truly immersive experience for all our guests to experience the month of Ramadan in total serenity, coupled with the unique calmness and beauty that is seen no place else than at Kandima Maldives.”

Guests have a unique opportunity to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse themselves in the holy month at one of the most serene island destinations in the world. And it doesn’t stop here! Kandima Maldives is set to celebrating Eid al-Fitr with a special package designed specially.

The Kool Eid Summerkation is made just for you. Stays starting 15th April and available to book now our special offer this spring break and receive the best rates and a host of other book direct benefits for your Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr!

Here’s what’s included in the Sweet Deal!

FLAVOUR OR ZEST – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner at all-you can-eat buffet with live cooking stations

Complimentary entry into the Ramadan /Eid Majlis (Lounge) serving Arabic coffee/teas, Arabic sweets, desserts, Shisha.

The Majlis/lounge will also showcase complimentary big screen Arabic entertainment i.e. movies, music, sports.

Unlimited juice, soft drinks, water, tea & coffee during mealtime

Complimentary daily snorkeling trips (not guided) to the house reef

Complimentary daily scheduled yoga and fitness programmes

Complimentary daily kids club activities

Complimentary use of tennis, beach volley and football arena

Daily evening entertainment at Breeze bar (live music/DJ)

Weekly beach games and pool parties at Breeze or Beach Club

Are you ready to unleash the fun at your kind of place? Then wait no further! Visit Kandima Maldives website to book your ultimate ultra-kool Eid al-Fitr!