Cora Cora’s Ginger Moon becomes first luxury Maldives resort restaurant to have all-female team

Always one to innovate and never imitate, the luxury five-star Cora Cora Maldives resort, located in the pristine Raa Atoll, is empowering women, and leading the way for equality in Maldivian hospitality industry by being the first restaurant in the destination to have an all-female culinary team. Ginger Moon, the resort’s Asian restaurant is headed by the talented Chef May, and it is her mission to inspire and motivate women to work in prominent positions in what is traditionally male-dominated industry.

Female chefs struggle with recognition and exposure for their talents as there is a significant gender imbalance between male and female chefs, with just 20% of the hotel and restaurant sector comprised of women. Ginger Moon at Cora Cora Maldives provided a platform for Chef May to showcase her culinary abilities and following this, she sought to create an all-female team, the result is delicious Asian food, made with love and passion that soothes the soul. Originating from Thailand, Chef May oversees a team who have experience in Jakarta, UAE, Phuket, Kazakhstan, and India.

Chef May is empathetic and compassionate and has nurtured and encouraged her team’s creativity, ignited a further passion for food within her kitchen brigade, motivated her restaurant team to deliver personalized service, which has resulted in Ginger Moon leading the way and changing the way the Maldivian hospitality industry operates. Male-dominated kitchens can be intimidating and aggressive, however, Ginger Moon operates in a calm and measured manner, and this creates a wonderfully positive environment to work in.

“Cora Cora Maldives is leading the way for female chefs and women in the Maldivian hospitality overall, they are creating equality in what is traditionally considered a male-dominated sector. It is so exciting and rewarding to oversee an all-female restaurant team and I do hope other resorts follow in the footsteps of Cora Cora Maldives to create opportunities for women” Enthuses Chef May.

The all-female team at Ginger Moon range in age from 25 years to 38 years of age and all have international experience, which creates a dynamic, motivated, and inspiring environment to work in.

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MokshaÒ Spa and Wellbeing Center, water sports & diving center, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club, and Dutch Onion Art Gallery. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.