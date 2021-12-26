Maldives to achieve 1.3 million tourists target by Tuesday

Maldives is on course to achieve its annual tourist arrivals target of 1.3 million by Tuesday, the country’s tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom announced Saturday.

Maldives achieved its initial tourist arrival target of one million in October and announced a revised target of 1.3 million by year-end.

“Now #Maldives is counting the days and numbers towards the optimistic target of 1.3 million tourists. Maldives is likely to cross that milestone on 28th Dec,” a tweet by the minister read.

With the mid-year school break falling on the New Year period, many locals are going overseas and travelling within the country, while visitor arrivals to the nation have also peaked as the Maldives hopes to end the year with strong arrival figures.

According to the latest tourism ministry numbers, more than 100,000 visitors had visited the nation this month alone. According to the report, 113,367 visitors have arrived in the nation so far in December, making this the seventh month this year that tourist arrivals have topped the 100,000 level.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has also launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.